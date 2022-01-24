World's largest vegan burger weighs 358 pounds

As meat-free alternatives become more and more popular, one company decided to make the world’s largest vegan burger.

Finnebrogue Artisan, a U.K. meat producer in Northern Ireland, broke the world record for the largest vegan burger in November, according to a recent press release from Guinness World Records.

Finnebrogue Artisan, which also sells vegan and vegetarian products, used its "Naked Evolution Burger" recipe for its world record. According to the press release, the world’s largest burger is the equivalent of 1,274 regular-sized "Naked Evolution Burgers."

According to Guinness, all the ingredients of the 358.3-pound (162.5 kilograms) burger were verified as vegan.

The toppings on the burger included 22 pounds of tomatoes, 10 pounds of lettuce, 15.4 pounds of cheese, 4.4 pounds of tobacco onions, 11 pounds of pickles, 11 pounds of vegan bacon slices and 11 pounds of "Naked Burger" sauce.

According to the press release, it took Finnebrogue Artisan almost 9 hours to cook the burger patty. The vegan bun was provided by a local bakery.

"We were set a target weight of 100kg (220 pounds), but we knew from the outset we wanted to exceed that," Sean Kearney, Finnebrogue Artisan's innovation process manager, said in a statement. "The team included representatives from NPD, marketing, and engineering; and together we designed and built everything, including a swing to aid [in] turning the patty during cooking. That was perhaps the most challenging part of the record as we didn't want to break the patty."

Since Guinness World Records’ guidelines say record-breaking food cannot go to waste, Finnebrogue Artisan donated most of the burger to a local charity that distributed it to people who are homeless. Some company staff also enjoyed the vegan burger, according to the press release.

