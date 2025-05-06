Are your REAL ID documents held up in mail? Plus, friend wants to hog kitchen

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
real ID waiting in mail

Waiting for your REAL ID in the mail? You're not alone. (iStock; Fox News Digital)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'REAL' TALK: Americans are scrambling as the REAL ID deadline looms. Travelers experiencing mail delays can use passport alternatives.

'HISTORICAL TREASURES': A specialist spoke to Fox News Digital about a recently discovered skull that she believes belonged to a medieval king.  

KITCHEN NIGHTMARE: A Reddit user says a friend's request to use the kitchen for a week so she could cook her own meals made him uneasy.

A Reddit user (not pictured) was irked when a friend asked if she could come over "just to use the kitchen."

A Reddit user (not pictured) was irked when a friend asked if she could come over "just to use the kitchen." (iStock)

MOTHER'S DAY DEALS – Go big this Mother's Day with these unique, splurge-worthy gift ideas that will make any mom on your list feel special this holiday. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

