14 luxury gift ideas for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 11, and it's the perfect occasion to show mom how much you love and appreciate her. While she will love any gift, a well-thought-out, unique present will likely be more meaningful and something she will cherish forever.

When choosing a gift, an excellent place to start is with useful picks. Think of selections that will improve your mom's day-to-day life. Silk pillowcases and cozy pajama sets are perfect and a worthy splurge she may not consider for herself. Personalized jewelry with a beautiful stone will make her feel extra special.

Here's a list of splurge-worthy selections that will make moms on your shopping list feel special this holiday.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

This gold crystal pendant necklace from Kendra Scott is the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. The Mama pendant features a beautiful script and is finished with dainty cubic zirconia. It is made of brass and covered in 14k yellow gold. The Mama Gold Crystal Delicate Chain Bracelet will complete the set. It has a matching script and embellished pendant with dainty cubic zirconia sparkle.

You can save $100 on this Apple Series 10 watch in rose gold . This smartwatch features a built-in barometric altimeter that provides accurate real-time elevation gain/descent information and your current elevation. It also has a water temperature sensor and depth sensor that shares information about your swim workouts. You can grab this watch on sale for $299 at Amazon.

FOR MOTHER'S DAY FIND BRUNCH IDEAS AT BITE OF FOX AND SHOP THE HEXCLAD SALE

The Coach Polished Pebble Leather Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 comes with two detachable straps, giving you the ability to carry it by hand, style it as a short shoulder bag, or wear it as a cross-body. It's crafted of polished pebble leather and is designed with a gorgeous C-clasp. Mom will wear this beautiful bag everywhere.

Mom will love this David Yurman classic design. The classic cable bracelet features Yurman’s signature twisted helix design. It comes in sterling silver with 18-karat yellow gold accents. The bracelet is beautiful on its own or stacked.

LE CREUSET IS CELEBRATING 100 YEARS WITH A NEW COLOR DROP AND DEALS

Help mom improve her golf game with The Lag Shot Lady swing trainer . This swing trainer is designed exclusively for women with the perfect length, grip, weight and flex to match natural tempo and build confidence from the first swing. She’ll love how it improves her game.

Mom will cherish this Rose de France Amethyst and Diamond Sterling Silver Necklace . The necklace is made of high-quality sterling silver that is plated in a delicate rose rhodium. The pendant showcases a genuine Rose de France amethyst and sparkling diamonds. It features a 17-inch chain and secure spring ring clasp for a snug fit.

Original price: $548

This GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker is the ultimate splurge your mom and the whole family will enjoy. The ice maker is compact enough to fit on your countertop and has a sleek design that integrates into any kitchen design. It has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of crunch-able nugget ice, and it makes a batch of ice in 15 minutes or less.

Don't write off a practical gift as dull. The mom in your life will absolutely treasure this Clever Fox PASSWORD BOOK, which helps her keep passwords safe and remember them. She'll never have to worry about forgetting her password again with this sleek notebook designed to store all of her passwords in one place.

Original price: $59

Silk pillowcases have been used in China since ancient times and are still considered a luxury item today. Sleeping on silk helps protect skin and hair from friction damage. Brooklinen's Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is machine-washable and perfect for all seasons. The pillowcase is available in several colors and features an envelope closure to keep your case securely on.

Original price: $195

Moms of all ages will enjoy the soft touch of Cozy's Earth's Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set. These PJs are made of breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that feels cooler than cotton, keeping mom comfortable, especially in warmer weather. She will also love the feel of these Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajamas, available for $26.98 on Amazon.

Give mom the gift that keeps giving with a monthly flower subscription from BloomsyBox. You can sign up to deliver mom flowers monthly for as little as $59.99. BloomsyBox offers deliveries twice a month, as well as weekly subscriptions. The Bouqs offers a $44 monthly subscription for a more petite bouquet.

Turn mom’s shower into a spa-like experience with this clever gift set from UncommonGood. The Instant Spa Shower Gift Box features handmade, lavender-infused, self-care treats, including energizing shower steamers, bar soap and luscious body butter. The set comes with a skin-smoothing ramie body pouf.

Commemorate the effort of your sports mom who selflessly gives up evenings and weekends to sports. Soccer moms will love this Kendra Scott soccer gold short pendant necklace in ivory mother-of-pearl. The necklace is brass and covered in 14k yellow gold. One percent of the purchase will go to fund and support youth sports programs through The Kendra Scott Foundation Sports Fund.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

The Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs uses air compression technology to deliver an out-of-this-world restorative leg massage. It is a perfect gift for the sporty mom, particularly those who run long distances. Plus, the massager qualifies for Health Saving Account spending, so you can use any unused funds to make mom happy.