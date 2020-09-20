Skimpy 'Banned App' TikTok-inspired Halloween costume debuts

Anything can be a Halloween costume now.

There are always people who look to the biggest headlines of the year as inspiration for their Halloween costumes, no matter how absurd. This year, for example, costumes based on “Tiger King” and the coronavirus pandemic are expected to be popular.

If one brand has its way, people will also dress as a banned app on social media.

Inspired by the current situation with TikTok, fashion retailer Yandy revealed the “banned app” costume on its website. While the concept of banning an app may seem hard to turn into a Halloween costume, the retailer seemingly found a way.

The outfit is essentially a shirt with a music note logo - similar to TikTok’s logo - inside of a circle with a slash through it, like the Ghostbusters logo.

“Thank goodness they can't banish your mad coordination and bomb dance skills in this exclusive Banned App costume featuring a cozy casual black fitted crop top with a crossed-out musical note screen print, comfy long sleeves, and a matching high cut bottom with BANNED! printed on the booty, and a cheeky cut back. Turn it up!" Yandy’s website said on the website.

The retailer also recently revealed costumes inspired by “Tiger King.” The company announced that it would be selling two costumes, the Tiger Queen and Coolest Cat - likely inspired by Carole Baskin’s popular catchphrase.

Both costumes appear to be inspired by the concept of the famous TV show and don’t appear to recreate the outfits worn by either Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, however.