Skimpy 'Tiger King' Halloween costumes were pretty much inevitable, weren’t they?

The company responsible for last year's skimpy Mr. Rogers-inspired costume is back again

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Oh, Yandy. Never change.

Yandy, the online clothing retailer famously responsible for skimpy Halloween costumes inspired by Mr. Rogers and the Popeyes chicken sandwich (for real), is now peddling a couple of revealing Halloween getups inspired by Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

2019's HALLOWEEN COSTUMES WERE SOME OF THE WILDEST EVER SEEN

The two costumes, which are sold separately, are being advertised at Yandy as the “Tiger Queen” costume and the “Coolest Cat” costume — the former of which is clearly modeled after “Tiger King” subject Joe Exotic (albeit very loosely), while the latter seems to be inspired in part by his nemesis Carole Baskin and her “cool cats and kittens” catchphrase.

“Meow, sassy zookeeper! Aren't you an exotic, tiger-befriending beauty?” reads the official description for Yandy’s “Tiger Queen” costume. The “Coolest Cat” costume, meanwhile, offers the chance to “be the baddest kitty queen in town.”

The “Coolest Cat" and "Tiger Queen” costumes currently retail for $49.90 and $67.95, respectively.

Of course, these being costumes from Yandy, the outfits’ authenticity appears to play second fiddle to showing as much skin as possible, as both are essentially tiger-print leotards.

If last year is any indication, Yandy will likely debut several similarly skimpy Halloween costumes before the holiday arrives, although it’s unclear what the company has planned. (Might we suggest a sexy “Big Ed” from “90 Day Fiancé”?)

