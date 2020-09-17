Hershey's launches Halloween resource, maps out safe counties for trick-or-treating

If ever there were a company that wanted to keep the candy flowing this Halloween, it’s Hershey’s.

In response to growing concerns over trick-or-treating amid the pandemic, the Pennsylvania-based candy company has launched a website providing resources and suggestions for families and their chocolate-fiend children.

“Much has changed … but our love for the fun, fright, and delight of Halloween is strong as ever,” reads a message posted to Halloween2020.org. “So let’s unleash our Halloween inspiration — to celebrate the season in safe, fun, unexpected ways!”

Visitors to the site are first instructed to establish the risk of contracting COVID-19 in their local neighborhoods by using an interactive map which displays the “risk level” of a particular county, including stats on recent infection rates and total confirmed infections.

The map, which is provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute, is also color-coded, displaying lower-risk “zones” in green, with escalating-risk “zones” depicted in yellow, orange, and then finally red — red indicating the highest risk.

Below the map, Hershey’s lists suggestions for each area. For example, trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating and small outdoor costume parties are suggested for low-risk green zones (as long as participants are properly distanced and abiding by local health guidelines), while those living in red zones are advised to stick to Zoom parties, scary movies on Netflix, or candy scavenger hunts around their own homes.

In addition, the website also offers tips for parents and homeowners on staying safe and handing out treats.

Speaking of treats, there may be less chocolate on the streets this Oct. 31, if the results from a recent survey are any indication. In a poll of more than 900 American adults, only 35% said they would put out candy for trick-or-treaters, down 14% from last year.

Of those 35%, only about half admitted that they expected to spend the same amount of money on candy as they had in years past.

Fox News' Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.