WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday with Florida skydive

Ramonde Sullivan took a giant leap on her 100th birthday.

The England-born centenarian decided she wanted to celebrate her milestone birthday with a skydive over Port St. Lucie, Florida.

She was joined by a professional skydive instructor from Skydive Sebastian, a skydive company located in Florida’s Indian River County – which is about 45 miles north of the port city.

Sullivan’s tandem jump was captured on film by the pro skydive team and shows the pair plummeting a significant distance before a parachute was deployed. The Atlantic coast can be seen from the southern Florida drop spot.

"I’ve done a lot of things in 100 years so I thought I must do it while I can," Sullivan said, according to Newsflash, a video licensing company.

She reportedly described the experience as "scary," but she stuck it out after coming up with the birthday celebration two years ago.

Fox News Digital reached out to Skydive Sebastian for comment.

The skydiving company typically completes dives from a jump altitude that’s between 13,500 and 15,000 feet, according to a FAQ webpage. Each free fall reportedly lasts "approximately 60 seconds."

Newsflash reported that Sullivan is a World War II veteran nurse. She served in the Royal Army Medical Corps, where she treated wounded British soldiers, according to Click Orlando.

