Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Birthday
Published

WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday with Florida skydive

100-year-old Raymonde Sullivan chose to skydive over Port St. Lucie for her milestone birthday

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
100-year-old WWII nurse skydiving for 1st time in Florida Video

100-year-old WWII nurse skydiving for 1st time in Florida

Raymonde Sullivan celebrated her 100th birthday with a tandem skydive. The former World War II nurse took the thrilling jump with help from Skydive Sebastian, a Florida-based skydive company.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ramonde Sullivan took a giant leap on her 100th birthday.

The England-born centenarian decided she wanted to celebrate her milestone birthday with a skydive over Port St. Lucie, Florida. 

100-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN RUNS IN PENN RELAYS

She was joined by a professional skydive instructor from Skydive Sebastian, a skydive company located in Florida’s Indian River County – which is about 45 miles north of the port city.

Raymode Sullivan chose to skydive for her 100th birthday. A professional instructor from Skydive Sebastian helped her complete that milestone goal over Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Raymode Sullivan chose to skydive for her 100th birthday. A professional instructor from Skydive Sebastian helped her complete that milestone goal over Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Magnifi U / TMX)

Sullivan’s tandem jump was captured on film by the pro skydive team and shows the pair plummeting a significant distance before a parachute was deployed. The Atlantic coast can be seen from the southern Florida drop spot. 

"I’ve done a lot of things in 100 years so I thought I must do it while I can," Sullivan said, according to Newsflash, a video licensing company.

US ARMY GARRISON SOLDIERS 'RETURN' ITALIAN WOMAN’S BIRTHDAY CAKE 77 YEARS LATER

She reportedly described the experience as "scary," but she stuck it out after coming up with the birthday celebration two years ago.

Fox News Digital reached out to Skydive Sebastian for comment.

SISTER ANDRÉ, WORLD'S OLDEST LIVING PERSON: 10 SURPRISING FACTS

The skydiving company typically completes dives from a jump altitude that’s between 13,500 and 15,000 feet, according to a FAQ webpage. Each free fall reportedly lasts "approximately 60 seconds."

Newsflash reported that Sullivan is a World War II veteran nurse. She served in the Royal Army Medical Corps, where she treated wounded British soldiers, according to Click Orlando.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skydiving is an extreme sport where participants jump from an aircraft and sometimes perform acrobatic maneuvers during free falls before they deploy a parachute for landing.

Skydiving is an extreme sport where participants jump from an aircraft and sometimes perform acrobatic maneuvers during free falls before they deploy a parachute for landing. (iStock)

Skydiving has become a popular centenarian celebration. The thrilling activity has been done by another World War II veteran in 2017, a Seattle resident in 2018 and two California men, who jumped over Santa Barbara in 2014 and the city of Perris in 2015, respectively.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus