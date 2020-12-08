Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Beer
Published

WWII vet who went viral for daily Coors Light turns 103, still drinks beer

Andrew E. Slavonic went viral for his love of Coors Light

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Meet the 101-year-old vet who drinks a Coors Light every dayVideo

Meet the 101-year-old vet who drinks a Coors Light every day

WWII veteran Andrew Slavonic joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' and gets a surprise from his favorite beer company.

It’s (still) beer o’clock for Andrew E. Slavonic.

The WWII Air Force veteran, who made headlines in 2018 for crediting his longevity to his daily Coors Light, just celebrated another milestone – turning 103. And yes, his 4 p.m. Coors Light tradition is still going strong.

“At his 103 age, he is still drinking his daily Coors Light. I really think that is what is keeping him going so long,” his son, Bob Slavonic, told Fox News.

Andrew began the habit more than a decade ago, and has maintained the daily ritual since.

Andrew E. Slavonic turned 103 on December 1.

Andrew E. Slavonic turned 103 on December 1. (Ryan Compton / Bob Slavonic)

“In 1996, he actually started drinking regular Coors beer,” Bob said previously in an interview with Fox News. “He switched to Coors Light beer about 15 years ago. I think I am the one to blame for the switch because that is all that I have been drinking for about the past 25 years.”

However, his pleasurable pastime has turned into something of a legacy after his story was shared online, and Coors Molson sent him a Coors Light-branded fridge stocked with beer, as well as Coors Light merchandise for the family. The brand also flew him out to the headquarters to take a tour of the brewery.

Now, Bob said people recognize his dad when they go out.

The World War II veteran, pictured here with his son Bob Slavonic, still enjoys his daily Coors Light at 4 p.m., which is a ritual that catapulted him to fame two years ago.

The World War II veteran, pictured here with his son Bob Slavonic, still enjoys his daily Coors Light at 4 p.m., which is a ritual that catapulted him to fame two years ago. (Ryan Compton / Bob Slavonic)

“It seems like everywhere we go, which is not too many places with the virus going around, people recognize him from the Coors Light ads.”

POLICE SHAME BEER THIEF FOR STEALING BUD LIGHT IN THE EARLY MORNING: 'CLEARLY NOT A BREAKFAST BEER'

But Andrew seems to enjoy his local celebrity status, Bob said.

“He is still living his Coors Light fame,” he said.

Andrew birthday celebration surprise went off without a hitch, his son told Fox News.

Andrew birthday celebration surprise went off without a hitch, his son told Fox News. (Ryan Compton / Bob Slavonic)

Andrew, who turned 103 on Dec. 1, was met with an impressive — and socially distanced — celebration surprise.

MILLER HIGH LIFE FAN WINS BACKYARD DIVE BAR AFTER ENTERING CONTEST

“That morning when I tried to get him out of the house, he really didn't feel like going but I made up that our friend at the VFW, wanted to tell him happy birthday,” Bob said.

The local VFW Post 764 and Peters Twp Police, Fire Department and Medics did a salute in honor of Andrew's birthday.

The local VFW Post 764 and Peters Twp Police, Fire Department and Medics did a salute in honor of Andrew's birthday. (Ryan Compton / Bob Slavonic)

Once the pair arrived, Bob admits his dad “did not want to get out of the truck,” but after some gentle convincing, Andrew got out and was met with a lineup of other veterans standing at attention.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“The local VFW Post 764 and Peters Township police, fire department and medics did a salute to dad. It was incredibly awesome!” Bob said.

Bob ensures that his dad, despite his age, is still going strong “like the Energizer Bunny.” Cheers to that.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.