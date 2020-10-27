Miller High Life fan wins backyard dive bar after entering contest

A bar where everyone will know his name.

One lucky Miller High Life fan has won his very own backyard dive bar after entering a contest hosted by the beer brand.

Jim Kasten, 79, from Shawano, Wisconsin, won the ultimate dive bar prize, which does not resemble a dive bar as much as a chic cabin, though Miller High Life assured it has all the dive bar hallmarks installed – sticky floors, quirky bar stools, popcorn machine and “a spot for a bouncer if your neighbors try to crash your bar.”

The bar is valued at $10,000, according to the press release from Miller High Life to Fox News.

Of course, beyond the “the dimmest of lighting” and “all the wood paneling you could ever want,” the dive bar is also equipped with enough beer to “for the rest of 2020,” or about 2-months’ worth.

Kasten was chosen at random from more than 100,000 entries, more than 20% were from Wisconsin, making it the most represented state, Miller High Life shared.

The man, who has been drinking High Life’s for over 60 years, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel his daughter and granddaughter encouraged him to enter the contest. The dive bar technically now resides on his daughter’s property after it didn’t fit in his yard.

Kasten said he doesn’t intend to use the bar until next summer, but his friends are already clamoring for invitations.

"All the friends are wondering when the parties are going to begin," he told the Sentinel.