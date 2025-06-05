Expand / Collapse search
Woman sues over spicy restaurant dish, plus viral debate among flight passengers over masks

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Close-up of Thai-style chicken meatballs

A Thai restaurant's controversial dish (not pictured) contains bird's eye chilies. (iStock)

'LIKE FIRE': A doctor is suing a Thai restaurant after claiming she suffered burns from a spicy meatball dish with bird's eye chilies.

BETTER BODY: Experts say nutrition can strengthen bones with foods that are rich in calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients.

PLANE ANNOYING: As summer travel begins, debates about mask usage on board flights are intensifying on social media.

mask mandate public transportation

A woman wearing a mask sits on a plane. (iStock)

BUGS BE GONE – Use citronella candles, torches and refillable repellers to prevent bugs from coming around. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

