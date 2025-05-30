Flight passengers complain about maskless coughing on board as summer travel heats up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As summer travel kicks off, many Americans are taking to the skies to reach their destination.

One traveler is sounding off about the passing around of summer sicknesses, calling out "sick people" with "no masks" — and igniting plenty of debate and input from others.

Posted in the "r/delta" forum on Reddit, the message reads, "Currently on a plane, and one of the guys in the row behind me is absolutely hacking up a lung with no mask."

"I’ve had this happen quite often recently. These people are totally inconsiderate scummy individuals. We are all in super-close quarters on flights — just wear a freaking mask," the user writes.

Redditors took to the comments section to discuss the issue of flight passengers wearing masks on board.

"I have lung disease and occasionally I get a coughing fit. I’m not sick or contagious. Could be the case here," suggested one user.

Another user wrote, "You’re never going to get the U.S. to adopt a mindset that widely encompasses masks. You just aren’t. And the thing is, prior to 2020 you would likely not have thought of masking for someone coughing either."

"This is why I always wear a mask on planes because I can’t control if other people wear them," commented a Redditor.

"I don’t trust others to have common sense."

One user said, "I carry a mask and wash my hands before (and after) I use the bathroom. I don’t trust others to have common sense or minimal decency."

Another person said, "If you go out in public, there will be germs. Accept it. Move on. Protect yourself however you wish. Or stay home."

Another comment read, "Keep your mask on. Take an airborne or other Vitamin C pill. More than likely you won’t get sick. Relax and move on. You cannot do anything."

Recirculated air passes through high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi ≥0.3 µm in diameter, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency says that wearing a "high-quality" and "well-fitting mask" can be "effective in reducing the transmission of respiratory pathogens."

"Close proximity of passengers increases the risk of person-to-person airborne spread before contaminated air can be removed from the breathing zone and exhausted or filtered," the CDC notes.

Wearing a mask can be especially helpful during the boarding and deplaning process.