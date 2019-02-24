'Woman Spreading' is the latest provocative pose taking over Instagram

Celebs absolutely love acting candid on Instagram - but there's nothing natural about these staged poses.

Dozens of stars have been recreating the same bizarre sitting posture in recent weeks, and you've probably already seen it on your Instagram news feed.

Everyone from Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson to Khloe Kardashian has been perfecting the sit - which we're going to call Woman Spreading.

Yep these stars have no right to moan that the bloke next to them on the train is taking up too much space - if they do ever to take public transport, that is.

Khloe is far from the only member of the Kardashian klan adopting the risque pose.

Her sisters Kourtney, Kim and Kylie Jenner have also been getting in on the action - with youngest sis Kylie even employing the pose for their infamous Victoria's Secret shoot at Halloween.

