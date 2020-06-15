Woman in skimpy outfit performing squats near religious ceremony on beach in Bali slammed: 'Inappropriate'

This isn’t going to work out.

A social media influencer has sparked outrage for her choice of venue to film a workout in Bali, reportedly with the intentions of uploading it to social media.

The blonde woman was filmed wearing what appears to be a pink tank top and skimpy underwear, or swimsuit bottom, while performing squats as someone walks around her recording.

The woman was conducting her fitness routine on a beach in Canggu village, mere feet away from a group reportedly conducting a religious ceremony. The Balinese locals were preparing an elaborate Hindu offering, the Daily Mail reported of the service.

The unnamed woman was outed for her behavior on The Canggu Pole Instagram account, which labeled her “Ignorancers in the Wild,” a play on the incredibly popular “Influencers in the Wild” Instagram account that posts videos shaming wannabe social media influencers.

Those on the Instagram account were outraged by the scene and slammed the woman as disrespectful.

“The amount of disrespect…” part of one person’s comment read.

“Is it that hard to respect a culture that open to everyone seriously!” another commented.

“Ignorance and bad manners,” someone else criticized.

“This is inappropriate,” another wrote.

“I cannot stand this s---...these people should get kicked out of the country. Disgusting...disrespectful. Take it back to your own country,” one commented.

The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times since it was posted last week.