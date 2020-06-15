Expand / Collapse search
Mom takes maternity pics at Chipotle, calls chain 'saving grace' during pregnancy

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler
Taco ‘bout a special pregnancy photoshoot.

Jordan-Leigh Beal is showcasing her appreciation for Chipotle, by featuring it prominently in her maternity photos.

SIGNS YOU'RE BECOMING YOUR FATHER, AND THE AVERAGE AGE IT STARTS: POLL

The Florida mom-to-be teamed up with photographer Rebecca Pace to plan the burrito-loving photoshoot in June.

The expecting mom has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, but Chipotle was the one food that did not upset her stomach.

The chain has been Beal’s “saving grace” during her pregnancy as the expecting mom has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe nausea, making it difficult to keep food down.

However, Chipotle has been a “safe food” during the pregnancy – a fact that Beal wanted to celebrate in her maternity shoot.

"We had some setbacks with restaurants being closed down due to Covid-19 but we finally made this beautiful mama's Maternity dreams come true! Bonus we got to eat lunch too!!" Pace wrote on Facebook.

Chipotle has been a “safe food” during the pregnancy.

Because of coronavirus, the pair were limited in how they carried out the pictures, with Pace explaining to WBBJ that they only went to the counter “when no one else was there,” and took all of the exterior shots before it opened.

Because of coronavirus, the pair were limited in how they carried out the pictures.

The employees were all reportedly wearing masks as the two took their shots, and seemed to practice social distancing while they were there.

Those on Facebook, where Rebecca Shines Photography shared the photos, loved the idea of the shoot.

The exterior photos were reportedly taken before the chain opened up. 

"Love it and she is beautiful!!!! I agree I love Chipotle!!" a fan wrote.

"Beautiful pictures. The burrito ones made me giggle!" another commented.

Those on Facebook were exceptionally complimentary of the funny shoot.

"So are you getting Chipotle free for a year or something because damn you rocked this shoot," another joked.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.