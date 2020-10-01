Woman shocked to give birth to son when scans said she was expecting daughter

A new mom was stunned to give birth to a boy after being told she was expecting a little girl — twice.

Excited Hayley Sexton, 33, had painted the nursery pink, chosen the name Isabella and bought two Moses baskets, blankets and onesies in the girl hue. But she was left completely speechless when she was told her newborn was, in fact, a boy, seconds after she gave birth.

Little Alfie Sexton arrived at 4:39 p.m., weighing a healthy 6 lbs., 6 oz. after a 33-hour labor at University Hospital of North Tees in England, on September 20.

BABY NAME 'KAREN' FALLING IN US POPULARITY, SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION SAYS

She has since re-decorated the nursery in her home, in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, and taken back all of the pink clothing she had purchased.

The single mom had a pink-themed baby shower and received piles of pretty pastel-colored clothing and personalized presents including an engraved “Isabella” ornament.

Teaching assistant Sexton said, “I moved [to a new] house before I started the nursery so I went all out, I got pink everything and I had ‘Isabella’ written all over the walls.

“I was over the moon when I found out I was going to have a little girl. I thought, 'I’m going to have a little best friend for the rest of my life.'”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"When the midwife said, 'He's here' I was like 'What do you mean 'he'?'”

“It was a huge shock – I had no idea I was having a boy. At two scans I'd been told my baby was a girl.”

"I absolutely love him, but… we had to do lots of sorting when we took him home,” she said.

Sexton said she and her partner redecorated the nursery, came up with a new name and took back the clothes they bought, but added that she "wouldn't change Alfie for the world.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

She said she had a dream recently about having a boy, too.

“It was so strange because when I was pregnant I was having dreams that I had given birth to a baby boy. My dad joked, saying, ‘What you would do if you had a boy?’ And it happened.”

When Sexton called her family to let them know, they were shocked: “I called my mom to tell her and she didn’t believe me… Some of [the family] were upset for a bit because it was like they were grieving for a child they were expecting for so long.

“But I love Alfie to bits — he's such a lovely little boy. It was meant to be."

This story was originally published by South West News Service.