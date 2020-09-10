Baby name 'Karen' falling in US popularity, Social Security Administration says

Oh baby.

In baby name news that may come as no surprise to pop culture enthusiasts, the name “Karen” is plunging in popularity across the U.S., the Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed.

The agency recently released its annual list of the most popular baby names in America, plus new statistics on how hundreds of other names have trended through the last year.

While fan-favorites like Olivia, Emma, Ava, Sophia and Isabella continued to reign supreme on the girl’s list, Karen continued to tumble, falling from the 637th most popular name for girls in 2018 to 660th place in 2019; down even further from 557th place in 2017.

According to the SSA data on the name’s popularity through the last 113 years, Karen’s 2019 rank marked its lowest standing since 1930.

That being said, logophiles may be interested to learn that the name peaked in popularity in 1965, as the agency reported.

The now-pejorative term "Karen," which is often used to describe a white, usually middle-aged woman thought to be acting entitled or exercising privilege, began trending in recent months after it had previously emerged as a disparaging term for such women following the infamous “Central Park Karen” incident, among other headlines.