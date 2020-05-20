Woman wears inflatable hippo suit to safely hug mom at retirement home: 'This is wonderful!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sometimes, all you need is a hug from mom.

One dedicated daughter went viral after bundling up in an inflatable hippo costume to greet her mom with a big ol’ bear hug at the Virginia retirement home where she resides. With the special visitor taking caution in the "sterilized" outfit amid the coronavirus crisis, the mom declared that it was “wonderful” to be reunited after separation in quarantine.

Last week, Nick Bolerjack posted footage of the precious moment on Twitter, identifying the women in the video as his mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law. Bolerjack’s grandmother-in-law resides at the Fox Trails Senior Living Home in Stephens City, and has had to spend time apart from family during the COVID-19 outbreak, Fox 10 reports.

However, Fox Trails is allowing family members to hug residents in such “sterilized suits” during this time, Bolerjack said — and with a little planning, they did just that.

In the video, which has been viewed nearly 7,000 times, Bolerjack's mother-in-law can be seen approaching her mother — while wearing the hippo suit — with outstretched arms. “Mom!” she exclaims, as her mom walks out of the facility.

"Oh my gosh! That’s just so wonderful!” her mother replies, laughing at the unforgettable costume.

“Come here, let me hug you,” her daughter says, hugging her close in a tight embrace.

“This is [because] all of the fabulous people here that are doing this for all of you guys. I get to hug you,” she explains. “I love you!”

Social media commenters also got emotional over the heartwarming reunion, with one user even admitting to shedding a “little tear” over the adorable family moment.

As the weeks wear on, people are getting similarly creative with hug curtains and car parades to safely wish their loved ones well as the outbreak continues.