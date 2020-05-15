California girl, 10, creates 'hug curtain' to hug grandparents: 'We were so happy'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sometimes you just want a hug from your grandma.

A little girl from Riverside, Calif., wanted to hug her grandparents, but couldn’t because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the family members to keep their distance from each other.

Getting creative, 10-year-old Paige created a “hug curtain” using a shower curtain, Ziploc bags, disposable plates and a hot glue gun, ABC13 reported.

Mom Lindsay Okray, who works as a nurse, supervised the set-up. On Facebook, the proud mom gushed about Paige’s idea, which was then set up outside of the grandparents’ front door at home.

“Paige saw a video of someone who made this type of ‘blanket’ to hug their family. She put together a list and she designed it so she could hug nana and papa.. this girl is so freaking amazing[,] and we were so happy to be able to hug them!!” Lindsay wrote on Facebook, along with photos and video of the girl using the “hug curtain.”

In the photos and video of the curtain, the grandparents are seen taking turns giving Paige big hugs.

“It might be wet from the Lysol wipe,” Lindsay can be heard off-camera saying, once the grandparents open the door.

“Oh my God, I love you,” Grandma says, while excitedly embracing her granddaughter. “How cool is this?” she adds.

Those on Facebook were equally pleased with the creation and praised Paige’s design.

“God bless you sweetie. You are a wonderful granddaughter. And very smart,” one person commented.

“So cute,” another wrote.

“So great!” one person commented, while another simply wrote “Awesome!”

Though the “hug” curtain is a sweet gesture, make sure you continue to protect yourself and others from the novel coronavirus by practicing proper hygiene like washing your hands, wearing a face mask outside, and maintaining a safe social distancing of 6 feet from others, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.