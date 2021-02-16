Woman who sprayed hair with Gorilla Glue debuts new look after surgery

The right haircut can change your life.

Tessica Brown’s tresses are finally free, after previously styling her hair with Gorilla Glue and tangling herself into a sticky situation when the product wouldn’t budge. The Louisiana woman went viral on social media for documenting her struggles to remove it, but only found relief following a successful procedure with a plastic surgeon in Los Angeles.

Now Brown — probably feeling brand-new — has debuted a sleek new look to start fresh. On Sunday, the 40-year-old visited a local barbershop in her home state for a trim and style, TMZ reports. The makeover at Below Zero in Violet was said to be free of charge, as the professionals empathized with her now-viral plight.

Earlier in February, Brown admitted that her hair had been frozen in place for over a month after she sprayed her hair with the ultra-strong adhesive. The original TikTok clip in which she announced the hairy situation has since been viewed over 35 million times.

During a four-hour procedure on Feb. 11, Dr. Michael Obeng used a special solution to lift the polyurethane-based product. As seen in footage shared by the outlet, Brown cried when she touched her tresses and wished she hadn’t cut her ponytail off.

The Louisiana woman was met with an outpouring of support while documenting her struggles with the super-strong glue on the internet, with thousands donating to an online fundraiser organized on her behalf. As of Tuesday morning, over $23,000 has been raised – but Brown is paying it forward.

According to TMZ, the woman once known "Gorilla Glue girl" plans to donate $20,000 of the sum to her new friend Obeng's Restore Foundation. The nonprofit provides specialized plastic and reconstructive surgery for those in need around the world.