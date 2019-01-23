Woman dubbed Germany’s 'hottest cop' breaks up with longtime boyfriend

She has the right to remain single.

Adrienne Koleszar, who’s been dubbed Germany’s “hottest cop,” recently revealed on social media that she split up with her boyfriend of 10 years.

The 34-year-old Instagram model who’s also a police commissioner uploaded a photo of her and her ex along with an emotional caption.

“You were always my protection,” Koleszar wrote in German, as translated by the Daily Mail. “And you’re infinitely more than that to me. 10 years, a lot happened, up and down, back and forth.”

Koleszar was catapulted to online stardom in 2016 after she started uploading photos of herself on Instagram, where she now boasts more than 600,000 followers. But online fame comes with a price, it seems, as she hints in her post that her newfound celebrity may have led to the demise of their relationship.

“You in the public. In a world you never wanted. But I wanted it. Absolutely. At any price,” she said. “Nothing is as it seems. Now I say openly: We’re free. Two people. New chances. And yet, forever.”

She calls this a “second life decision of 2019” and plans to move out of their shared home within the next 10 weeks.

Koleszar’s life has been in flux for the past year. She recently revealed on YouTube that she had spent the past six months traveling a la “Eat, Pray, Love,” exploring the world while deciding whether to seriously pursue modeling or go back into the police force.

In December, the police gave her an ultimatum: She could return to her day job if she agreed to rein in her frequent bikini photos online.

“I have no fear about returning to my duty, being on patrol and working my shifts,” said Koleszar, who earns $3,000 a month as a police officer. “I’m convinced [Instagram] won’t hinder my work.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.