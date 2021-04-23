Woman accidentally gets wronged coordinates inked for tattoo of special place: 'Painful realization!'

A woman had a simple tattoo done to remember a favorite place, but got the coordinates wrong and instead pinpointed a random spot in the Pacific Ocean.

Bri Pritchett, 24, took a trip to downtown Sedona, Ariz., with her boyfriend and friends to celebrate being fully vaccinated against coronavirus last month. She decided to commemorate the fun holiday by getting the coordinates for Sedona tattooed on her shoulder.

Pritchett handed the coordinates to the artist, but unfortunately had written down "North" instead of "South" for the first line of the location. The coordinates she had intended having tattooed were 34° 52' 12" N 111° 45' 36" W - placing her right in the middle of downtown Sedona. Instead, Pritchett wrote 34° 52' 12" S 111° 45' 36" W. The simple mistake means that she now has the wrong coordinates tattooed on her body, leading to a random spot nearly 3,000 miles away in the South Pacific Ocean.

Sensory analyst Pritchett said "I was SO close! The 'S' on the top one should’ve been an N! It’s an easy fix if I want to go that route, but I might just keep it because it’s just as funny this way."

"I’d been wanting to get a tattoo for a while, and I remembered seeing this rude shaped rock whilst on our holiday to Sedona and thinking it was the funniest thing in the world," she explained. "The area was also the first place that I ever fell in love with the desert, so it was very special to me in other ways as well."

"I dropped a pin in Google Maps, did a quick - and clearly inaccurate - conversion to format the coordinates the way I wanted them, and the rest is history!" she recalled. "It wasn't until a week later when I was learning about the growing regions of hops and I saw a diagram showing where latitudes are on a map that I realized I got it wrong! It was a painful realization!"

Pritchett had previously visited Sedona whilst studying at the nearby Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. She used to escape to the desert to hike when feeling anxious over her studies, but has since moved to St. Louis after graduating.

Pritchett returned to the special area to celebrate being fully vaccinated with her friends and decided to get her first ever tattoo in dedication to the trip on April 11. She was thrilled with the result and posted a photo on Twitter, only for her sister to ring her with the news that the coordinates were wrong.

"I couldn't believe it at first but I do find it hilarious now - only took a little over a week for me to find out it was wrong!" Pritchett said. "I may or may not have had a 25 oz. seltzer before I got the tattoo, so my biggest advice would be don’t get a tattoo whilst you’re drunk!

"I'd also advise having your most meticulous friend check it for you first! My sister texted me after she saw and said she noticed it was wrong immediately, so from now on, I will be going to her before making any big decisions!"

This story was originally published by SWNS.