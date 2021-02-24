Wife ditches husband on wedding anniversary over alleged 'fat shaming,' says Reddit user

A difference in lifestyle has reportedly come between a husband and wife, according to a recent Reddit post.

Seeking out the opinion of fellow Reddit users who are a part of a popular life advice thread for the "frustrated moral philosopher," the anonymous husband asked whether he was at fault for making his wife feel fat-shamed on their wedding anniversary.

The 25-year-old husband, who is going by the username ThrowawayExerciser, explained that he likes to "work out regularly" and "stick to a good diet." He described his 23-year-old wife as "very overweight," but he noted that he doesn’t mind and has made it a point to respect that his wife doesn’t want to a part of his fitness journey.

When their anniversary came this year, the couple made plans to go to one of their "favorite restaurants." They decided they would travel by train to save gas money. While they waited at the train station, they bumped into one of the husband’s gym friends, who just so happens to be a 24-year-old woman.

The husband claimed that he and his friend discussed their current diets and workout plans.

"My wife, who was unusually silent, excused herself to go to the toilet. Soon after, my friend finished talking and went on her way," ThrowawayExerciser wrote. "However, I noticed my wife was taking an unusually long time on the toilet. By the time the train arrived, she was still gone."

"I texted her, telling her that the train had arrived and asked her how much longer she would be. I didn't get any reply," he added. "I was about to call the police, when she finally texted back, saying she was at home."

After the husband made his way back home, he found out his wife had left because his conversation with his friend "made her very uncomfortable about her weight."

The husband admitted he felt angry that his wife had lied to him before she ditched their anniversary plans.

"I told her that what she did wasn't okay, but she wasn't having any of that. She got in the car and drove off to my parent's house," ThrowawayExerciser shared. "She then texted my entire family, telling them stuff like ‘I hated her because of her weight’ and stuff like that. They've been blowing up my phone, telling me what a jerk I am and that fat shaming isn't cool."

Since sharing his experience in the 2.5 million-member thread on Monday, the husband’s post has generated more than 3,500 upvotes and 980 comments.

Most Reddit users who replied to the husband determined he wasn’t in the wrong and shouldn’t be called a "fat-shamer" if his telling of events are accurate.

"If she's just said you're fat shaming for [talking] with someone else about a common interest between you and [them], that she herself isn't interested in, that's her problem," the top commenter wrote, who received more than 7,800 upvotes. "She's the one bothered by her weight. In that case, she needs to do something about it and not get upset and storm off just because you do care about your fitness and talk to others about it who share the same interest."

"Her insecurity is her problem and should not justify this outrageously childish behavior," another highly-upvoted comment said. "If being fat actually mattered to OP, he wouldn't still be married to her."

"Unless you two were openly shaming and talking about fat people in front of her, I don't see how discussing diets and exercises is fat shaming," a different Reddit user commented. "Her insecurity about her own weight should not stop you from talking about normal stuff with one of your friends."