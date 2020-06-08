Man asks Reddit if he's in the wrong for offering woman a drink at a bar, then refusing to pay

This story doesn't go down easy.

A man asked Reddit if he was in the wrong for how he handled a date last month — and after his mom allegedly called him out on his behavior.

SOUTH KOREAN BAR HOPES ROBOT BARTENDER WILL ALLEVIATE SOCIAL DISTANCING ANXIETIES

The 23-year-old user, who goes by Choice_Rock on Reddit, explained the situation on the site's extremely popular “Am I the A--h---“ forum. And although he first posted the story last month, the user did not explain when this incident happened, as coronavirus has seemingly kept people away from bars and dance clubs for quite some time.

According to the Redditor, he was out “at a nice bar in Toronto with my boys” when he saw “this really hot girl” and decided to approach her. After the pair talked and danced for a while, the man said he offered to buy her a drink.

Once the two got to the bar, he ordered a beer and told the bartender to give the woman “whatever she wants.”

However, “whatever she wants” ended up being something he was not expecting.

“She promptly [asks the bartender for] four double shots of 1942,” he writes, claiming each double shot of the drink — presumably Don Julio Anejo tequila — is priced at $75.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

When he questioned her purchase, Choice_Rock alleges that the woman said they were for her friends, and then proceeded to pat him on the back. But he still wasn't about to pay for the drinks.

“When the bartender came back I slapped a $10 bill on the table and told him she'd be covering the shots and walked away. She was pissed and yelling the normal insults lol,” he explained.

While that seems like the end of the story — and an easy-enough call to label the suitor somewhat justified after the unexpected (and borderline unbelievable) twist, the writer claims he later found out that his mom is actually the woman’s boss.

Though the poster in no way explained why his mother and the woman from the bar were talking about him, seemingly beyond calling it “just girl talk,” he writes that the two had struck up a conversation at work, during which “my mom showed her a picture of me,” which the woman immediately recognized. The woman then allegedly proceeded to tell the man's mom about the incident at the bar.

“My mom then called me and said I'm a huge a--h--- and told me to send [the woman] the cost of the 4 drinks which was like $325 with tips,” he writes.

However, his mom’s approval is not something he seems to worried about, as he wrote, “I just laughed and told my mom I’m not doing that.” To which he claims his mom told him she and the woman both think he’s “a huge a--h---.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a follow-up post, the Redditor said his mom defended her decision, stating that the woman “is a student” while he is working full-time and could have paid for the drinks.

Unsurprisingly, those on Reddit sided with the 23-year-old, writing that the woman was in the wrong for attempting to order drinks for her friends on his check.

“NTA, she took advantage of you being interested in her and it's very rude for her to snitch on you to your mother like a 7-year-old,” one person wrote, referring to the incredible coincidence that the two work together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She was totally trying to take advantage of a nice gesture,” another wrote.

While many slammed the behavior of the woman from the bar, several others cited the mom’s actions as “concerning.”