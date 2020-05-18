Reddit user slammed for giving girlfriend 'panic attack' over fate of planet

Maybe this relationship is star-crossed, after all.

One Reddit user has been criticized for giving his girlfriend a “panic attack” after spontaneously explaining a potentially fiery fate for planet Earth – prompting some to wonder how he’s kept a partner in the first place.

Redditor Kortanak recently confessed that he accidentally sent his girlfriend into hysterics while discussing a dark end to life as we know it, in a now-viral post that’s received over 43,000 upvotes and 5,800 comments.

During a recent video call, the couple got to chatting about the different kinds of stars in the sky and the sun, Kortanak said, before things took a turn for the worse,

“I told my girlfriend the sun will eventually burn out, swallowing Earth in the process and eliminating all life, causing her to have a panic attack and cry before bed,” he said – though such a turn of events is billions of years away.

This argument sent his partner into a “panic attack” and made her cry “for about five minutes straight” as she worried about the fate of humanity and our collective existence.

“Now I'm here, typing this up and trying to get her to relax at the same time by explaining how we are a relatively young species and have a long time to figure out a game plan, though I'm not sure if any of it is really helping,” Kortanak wrote, seeking advice on how to save the situation.

Some Reddit users disparaged Kortanak’s claims as scientifically inaccurate, while others declared that he was an “insensitive” boyfriend who needed to get his priorities in order.

“Ah, the ol’ mortality existential crisis,” one commenter said.

“Maybe trying to calm her instead of posting here is a better idea,” another chimed in.

“Buddy, stop multi-tasking. Give your girlfriend your full attention,” one offered.

"’Hey babe, calm down. A bunch of strangers on the internet also agree that you're being irrational. Feel better?’” another joked.

“She may have freaked out cause she realized she's got a guy who thinks he knows everything,” one user pointed out.

“The most unbelievable part of the story is that you have a girlfriend,” another cracked.