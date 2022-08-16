Why the 'Sunday scaries' don't need to be scary: Tips to get through your job worries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Sunday, do you dread going back to work on Monday?

Or on any day of the week, for that matter, do you worry about the next day's work schedule or responsibilities?

You are not alone.

The "Sunday scaries" are a form of anticipatory anxiety that occur on Sunday because people dread the next day's work.

Even though this phenomenon is known as "Sunday scaries," it can happen any day of the week, depending on work schedules, according to Healthline.

Experts explain it's possible to work through the feelings with some simple techniques.

"Sunday scaries are challenging for many people. When mismanaged, they may lead to anxiety disorders or depression," said Dr. Jolanta Burke, a psychologist and associate professor at the Center for Positive Psychology and Health at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Ireland.

"This is why it is crucial to acknowledge them and figure out a way forward," she told Fox Digital News.

"Facing your Sunday scaries with courage will ease them, helping you live a better life."

Many people share the same feeling.

Some 80% of working professionals experience the Sunday scaries, with 60% worrying about their workload, 44% concerned about balancing professional and personal responsibilities and 39% thinking about tasks that they did not complete the previous week, according to a 2018 LinkedIn survey.

Why does it happen?

People often identify work with stress — so even if the upcoming week is not particularly stressful, the brain begins to identify work as a perceived threat, according to Headspace’s website.

This association may trigger anxiety before an event even occurs, which is a form of anticipatory anxiety.

It may help to discover if the feeling has one root cause.

"Anticipatory anxiety sets off the body’s fight or flight response: when we’re in this mode, adrenaline and cortisol flood the system and we begin to experience a real stress reaction to a threat that is only perceived," per Headspace.

Try to find the cause

Sometimes it first helps to discover if the feeling has one root cause.

This could be pinpointing that your least favorite class is scheduled on a Monday — or your weekly check-in with a difficult supervisor occurs early Monday morning, Healthline added.

But some people might find that the anxiety is rooted in something more complicated as their schedules get busier, the medical outlet added.

Try writing it down

If you don’t have any idea what is causing the Sunday scaries, Burke suggests people take 20 minutes of undivided attention to write down "your deepest thoughts and feelings."

"This simple exercise can help you figure out what causes your anxious thoughts, which will ultimately help you address them," she wrote in The Conversation, a nonprofit, independent news organization.

"Remember that we often tend to over-exaggerate our anxieties in our heads."

But even if you are not a writer, consider writing from a fresh perspective, like how a best friend might perceive it — or try writing it at different times of the day, Burke also recommended.

You might also try recording your feelings on video.

"Regardless of the reasons you may get the Sunday scaries, remember that we often tend to over-exaggerate our anxieties in our heads — and often these fears turn out to be unfounded," Burke wrote.

Show some self-compassion

But when experiencing the Sunday scaries, "do not beat yourself up," Burke said.

"Instead, reflect on, write or practice self-talk about all the other people — known to you personally or those you do not know — who have gone through a similar experience as you."

She told Fox Digital News to show the same kindness to yourself as you would do to a friend.

"What would you say to a friend when they have their Sunday scaries?" she posed.

Plan for change

Many people feel the Sunday scaries around the same time during the weekend — but then the feelings gradually subside, Burke noted.

"Sometimes, we get into a habit of experiencing them, and any specific events may not trigger them," she said.

She encourages people to think about the time when they experience the Sunday scaries — and the context around it.

Next, try to change behaviors to see if that breaks the habit.

"For example, go out for a walk, watch a movie, meet with a friend," she said.

Be present

Try to turn your attention away from what is worrying you.

Instead, concentrate on the present.

"On a Sunday, this might look like embracing downtime without judgment, savoring each bite and smell of an evening meal at a table, or making time to catch up with friends and family without distractions," according to Headspace.

But if nothing seems to be working, "perhaps changing your employment may help reduce the occurrences of Sunday scaries," Burke said.