'If the shoe fits’ and other popular phrases: Where did they come from? 3 fun origin stories

Many popular sayings used by all of us in everyday life often have fun and interesting back stories — with some more well known than others.

With thousands of words in the English language — and too many vocabulary words to really know the meaning of all, at least for most people — some are bound to have multiple variations or meanings.

But why do we use certain metaphorical expressions?

Why do we say, for example, "If the shoe fits, wear it?"

Here are three popular idioms that are related to shoes, of all things — and a fun walk into their history and background.

3 popular sayings that reference shoes

1. ‘If the shoe fits’

The popular saying "if the shoe fits" often appears in casual use as a way to accept something that's true.

It is defined as being "used to say that something said or suggested about a person is true and that the person should accept it as true," per Merriam-Webster.

For example, one might allude to a friend who's lazy — to which another person might say, "Well, if the shoe fits…"

The idiom is believed to have originated in the early 17th century United Kingdom as "if the cap fits."

This refers to a fool’s cap in Britain, but was altered to reference shoes in the U.S.

Some believe the word change is in relation to "Cinderella," the folk tale and film in which a neglected young woman is found to have the correct foot size to wear the glass slipper — allowing her to become a princess and launching her toward great happiness and fortune.

2. ‘Goody two shoes’

The phrase "goody two shoes" is often used to describe someone who is an extremely well-behaved individual — even to the point of being an ultimate rule follower.

For example, students might be called "goody two shoes" if they follow every instruction from their teachers to the furthest degree.

The idiom is thought to have originated from a popular children’s story in 1765, "The History of Little Goody Two-Shoes."

The main character in the story, Phyllis, is a "prudish, self-righteous individual, a goody-goody," noted Dictionary online.

Phyllis receives a second shoe in the story and consistently repeats "two shoes" — which later supported the popular idiom that's still used today.

3. ‘Shaking in my boots’

The popular saying "I'm shaking in my boots" is generally used to capture or express a feeling of fear or anxiety.

For example, a person about to give a major presentation at work to a large crowd and feeling nervous about the experience might say he or she is "shaking in my boots."

Some theories note that the saying comes from the human instinct to shake or tremble when afraid.

Others believe it's an altered saying that originally came from the phrase "shake in one’s shoes" that became popular in the late 1800s.