What you should order at Burger King, according to dietitians

You’re hungry, you’re at Burger King — but you don't want to overdo it. So what's the plan?

Erika Barrera, a registered dietitian and wellness educator with LEAF-E Nutrition in Arizona, and Kate Ingram, a registered dietitian nutritionist and co-owner of The Vitality Dietitians in Connecticut, offered menu suggestions in interviews with Fox News Digital.

"American life is a busy one," said Barrera. "Fast-food restaurants like Burger King are often convenient when time is limited and your hungry cue is calling. In times like this, it's important to remember that all food provides nutrition for the body, even fast food."

Ingram said that while Burger King in her view is not a health-food spot, it is possible to choose better options when eating at the fast-food chain.

She said consumers can prioritize protein, choose smaller portions, skip the super-sized meals and load up on veggies to keep calorie intake in check and make the best choices.

You can use the balanced plate method as an outline, said Barrera, when choosing meal options at Burger King. To do so, make sure half your plate is vegetables, a quarter of your plate is carbohydrates and the remaining quarter of your plate is protein plus a side of fruit.

Keep reading to find out exactly what the two nutrition professionals said about ordering (in moderation) at Burger King.

Check out these seven options.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Burger King for comment.

Honey Mustard BK Royal Crispy Wrap

This menu choice provides only 290 calories per wrap, said Barrera.

"It even includes 4 grams of fiber, which is important for the management of satiety, blood sugars and cholesterol," she said.

She noted that you can order another crispy chicken breast to add to this wrap for additional protein, but keep in mind that this increases the amount of calories to be consumed from fat and carbohydrates.

"Depending on the BK you go to, an option of a garden salad would be a balanced side to pair this with," Barrera said.

Whopper Jr.

When a burger calls your name, make it a Whopper Jr.

"This menu item provides the same great taste as the regular BK Whopper though with fewer calories, saturated fat and sodium," said Barrera.

She again suggested that consumers can order another beef patty to add to this burger for more protein — which will then add to the amount of calories from fat, too.

If you’d like, and it’s available at your Burger King location, Barrera said you can tack on a side salad to your order.

Hamburger

Or, settle on a plain burger, per Ingram, which has 240 calories, 10 grams of fat and 13 grams of protein.

"Ask for lettuce, tomato and onion to get some veggies and make it more filling," Ingram suggested.

"It does also have 380 milligrams of sodium (over 15% of your daily needs), so watch your sodium intake throughout the rest of the day," she cautioned.

Four-Piece Chicken Nuggets

This offering has 170 calories, 11 grams of fat, eight grams of protein and 310 milligrams of sodium.

"Skip the dipping sauces to avoid extra calories and sodium," said Ingram.

If you’re eating these at home, riced cauliflower or a side of steamed broccoli makes an excellent and healthy accompaniment to nuggets.

Fat-Free Milk

Ordering milk may be a better choice than having sugar-filled sodas.

"Fat-free milk has only 90 calories and nine grams of protein," said Ingram.

She said that with the additional protein, ordering this beverage might help fill you up until your next meal.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Looking for another healthier beverage choice?

Try Burger King's unsweetened iced tea.

"An unsweetened tea option is a complimentary beverage to have with your BK meal in comparison to a sweetened beverage that contains more than 40 grams of added sugar," said Barrera.

She said this beverage will provide flavor without extra sugar and calories.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yes, you can have cookies. Stick to a serving size of two and remember: Everything in moderation.

"You're probably wondering why an RD chose this," Barrera said.

"It'd be a lie to say that individuals do not go to fast-food restaurants for desserts. For those with a sweet tooth arriving at BK's drive-thru in the evening, this would be the best option to choose," she said.

"Chocolate chip cookies have the least amount of added sugar in comparison to the other desserts on the menu," she said.

Better yet, limit yourself to one cookie — and pair the cookie with a serving of fruit at home.