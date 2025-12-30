Expand / Collapse search
What to know about a beer so strong it's banned in 15 states

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Men drinking Sam Adams beers

With tasting notes including oak and caramel, Samuel Adams positioned Utopias 2025 closer to barrel-aged spirits than regular beer. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

DRINK WITH CAUTION - American brewer releases beer so strong it's banned in 15 states for its "extreme" alcohol content.

PLATED AND POSTED - Google reveals 2025's most viral food searches, showing how Americans embraced protein-packed recipes.

TOUGH EGG TO CRACK - Los Angeles chef Andrew Gruel demonstrates a flat-surface cracking technique and finger grip that helps eggs open more cleanly.

Andrew Gruel demonstrates how to crack an egg cleanly.

Los Angeles restaurateur and chef Andrew Gruel demonstrates how to crack an egg without leaving any shell debris in the bowl. (Andrew Gruel/@andrewgruel)

SOBERING TRUTH - Five popular holiday hangover remedies are debunked by health experts, who reveal what actually works.

SERVED WITH A SONG - Biggest stars in country music bring their talents from the stage to the restaurant table.

