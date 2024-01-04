Expand / Collapse search
What American life was like 50 years ago, plus 'trashy' hot wing trend breaks bar food rules

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
The Runaways

From songs and movies to haircuts and much more, here's how America changed from 1974 to 2024. (GAB Archive/Redferns)

TIME FLIES – In honor of the new year, take a look at how life has changed in 50 years. From 1974 to 2024, here are some ways that America is different. Continue reading...

WEDDING DRAMA – A bride-to-be asks Reddit users if she's in the wrong for choosing a bridesmaid dress that her future sister-in-law hates. Continue reading...

'TRASHY' TREND – The next hot thing in hot wings is "trashed" or "dirty," and it breaks the rules of America's favorite bar food. Continue reading...

Trash wings in Missouri

Trash wings are served at Fenton Bar and Grill in Fenton, Missouri. Pictured here is Fenton manager Kelly Brannam. (Kerry J. Byrne/Fox News Digital)

SELF-CARE STEALS – Check out this list of 15 items that you can find on Amazon if your New Year's resolution is to prioritize self-care. Continue reading...

RARE HOT WHEELS – A stunning and legendary 1966 Ford GT40 MkI is now up for auction. Continue reading...

'WALK BY FAITH' – Emily Compagno, the co-host of Fox News' "Outnumbered," shares thoughts on faith, family and her favorite charities in this fun Q&A. Continue reading...

Emily Compagno describes America this way: "Freedom. The freedom to exercise our spirit of independence, to live fully and without encumbrances, to avail ourselves of all America has to offer because we are indeed the Land of the Free — thanks to the protection of the Brave." (Fox News)

'WORKING' 9-TO-5 - How some Gen Z'ers and millennials want to work in 2024 include "lazy girl jobs" and "bare minimum Mondays." Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

