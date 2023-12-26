15 Amazon items for all your self-care New Year's resolutions

Come 2024, resolutions abound, and one of the healthiest New Year's resolutions on everyone’s mind is prioritizing self-care. If you want to spend time taking better care of yourself, Amazon has a long list of items ready to help you.

Our list contains gifts that can help you relax more or pick up a meditation routine. Or, if you want to start a regular skin routine, we have multiple options that make the process easier.

These 15 gifts are perfect for anyone whose New Year’s resolution is to practice better self-care.

Breathing Buddha Meditation Tool $21.95

If your self-care resolution is to take up meditation, the Breathing Buddha can help you meet your goal. The light inside the Buddha can help you maintain your breath, which is one of the most difficult challenges when initially learning to meditate. The light simulates different breathing methods and all you have to do is follow along.

Ohm Tibetan Monk Bowl $39.97, now $25.97

An ohm bowl provides a soothing sound, often used in meditation and healing by Tibetan monks. Everyone can also use it when meditating, doing yoga, or during prayer. If you’re looking to meditate more in 2024, an ohm bowl is the perfect addition to any meditation practice.

INSSL Silk Pillowcases $22.99, now $9.99

Nothing says self-care like a good night’s rest. These silk pillowcases can help add some luxury to your bedroom set and help you stay cool when you sleep.

BeHoomi Heated Sleep Mask $14.99

To help you rest better each night, this weighted, lavender sleep mask helps you relax and calm down after a long day. You can choose from other scents like rose and rosemary and a variety of colors like black, gray and pink, making it a well-rounded option for everyone.

huefull Ice Face Roller $9.99, now $6.99

Ice rollers are the perfect item to add to your self-care kit. They help reduce redness and puffiness and help massage tense muscles. This roller is easy to use and comes in a variety of colors for everyone in the family.

MAJESTIC PURE Coffee Scrub $12.95

This coffee scrub can help you stay alert and keep your skin soft. Made from all natural ingredients, anyone with a regular skin care routine — or those looking to start one — will appreciate this facial cleanser.

Beard Care Kit $19.91

A regular beard-care routine helps you maintain a healthy, nice-looking beard. This all-in-one beard kit includes everything you need to properly care for your facial hair. It comes with shampoo, beard balm, three beard oils, a comb, brush and scissors.

Maskiss Gold Under Eye Patches $9.99

Feel refined and relaxed with these 24K gold masks. They help hydrate your skin and reduce puffy eyes through natural plant extracts and a blend of collagen.

MegRhythm Steam Neck Patch $9.39

Ever get stressed? Since you likely answered yes, relax with this lavender-scented neck patch. Whether you’re just hanging out on the couch or you’re trying to get a good night’s sleep, the patch heats up in just 30 minutes once you put it on.

MoCuishle Shiatsu Neck Back Massager Pillow $50.99, now $29.99

If you want the feel of a professional massage but don’t want to pay the hefty cost that comes with it, the shiatsu neck and back massager can help. It’s also heated, providing deep relaxation when you need it most.

BESKAR Foot Massage Roller $9.99

Believe it or not, you can hold a lot of tension in your feet. A foot massage roller can help ease some of that tension, relieving pain from being on your feet all day. Choose from six different colors to customize your massage roller to your style.

MAJESTIC PURE Muscle Massage Oil $16.45, now $15.49

Need help unwinding after a long day? This 100% natural sore muscle massage oil can help soothe your joints and muscles. It includes all the necessary elements such as arnica oil, lavender and chamomile to ease muscle tension.

Dog Anti-Anxiety Deck $19.99

Are you a dog lover? If so, you can pair your love of dogs with self-care when you use this deck of self-help cards. From uplifting messages to helpful breathing exercises, the deck helps lift your mood while offering adorable pictures of man’s best friend.

Wine Bottle Opener Set $17.99, now $15.99

Some days, the best form of self-care is a nice glass of wine. For wine lovers, this well-packaged bottle opener set is the perfect think to help you unwind. The five-piece set includes a wine stopper, foil cutter, aerator, drip ring and opener.

Knock Knock Self-Care Weekly Tracker Pad $14.99

Self-care shouldn’t go out the window as the year goes on. This self-care tracker can help you make sure you’re taking your health and wellness seriously. It reminds you to eat your vegetables, drink water and remember to be kind to yourself.