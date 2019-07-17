Couple take wedding photos at Costco where they first met over box of mac and cheese

A newlywed couple from Hawaii took their wedding photos at a local Costco to commemorate the place where they crossed paths.

Jessica and Brandon Brown first met at the Waipahu Costco in 2017, while Jessica and her roommate at the time were weighing a decision whether or not to buy mac and cheese, the company said in a Facebook post last week.

Jessica took to Instagram to post a video to her followers asking if she should buy it, adding “how I wish it was good for you.” Unbeknownst to her, Brandon had been watching the whole time and approached her after she filmed the video to say “It’s good for you. It’s cheese — and it’s Costco.”

The two exchanged numbers and three months later they went on their first date.

The couple continued to date thereafter and on one day in July 2018 they returned to the famous mac and cheese aisle.

“Jessica pulled out her phone and took a picture of Brandon reaching out for a box, captioning it, ‘Sometimes I️ take him back to where it all started ... so he knows I️ can return him if he acts up #NoReceipt.’”

According to Costco’s Facebook post, Brandon would eventually propose that night.

The pair married in May and a month after decided to go back to the megastore for the now-viral photo shoot.

“We didn’t really think we were going to do it, and we did,” Jessica told the company. “By the time we got to the aisle, there were different employees walking by congratulating us. Customers were shopping and laughing, taking pictures. Everyone was super nice.”

According to Costco, the pair spends their “Sunday Funday” shopping at the store, where their grocery list “may or may not” include mac and cheese.