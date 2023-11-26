Wedding drama pits sisters against each other as bride wants 'child-free' event, the other wants her son there

A woman on Reddit has drawn some 3,300 reactions and some 1,600 comments after sharing a family wedding drama involving her sister's upcoming nuptials and her own desire to bring her young child to the wedding against her sister's wishes.

Describing herself as 29 years old, the woman wrote that her younger sister, who is 26, is "getting married in a few weeks and she sent me [an] invitation."

The sister "wants a child-free wedding," the woman wrote on the subreddit known as AITA ("Am I the a--hole").

But "since I have no one to watch my baby, I wouldn’t be able to go," the woman wrote, adding later that her husband will be on a work trip during the event and that her baby is only a month old. "So I asked her if she could make an exception."

REDDIT MOM ADMITS TO FEELING ‘HUGELY TRIGGERED’ BY HER OWN CHILD AS SHE TRIES ‘GENTLE PARENTING’

Added the woman about her sister, "I didn’t push her … I simply asked. And she went off on me."

The woman continued, "She called me an a--hole for rejecting her invite and making my whole life revolve around my son. I told her I had no one to watch my son, so I wouldn’t be able to go — but it’s also fine that she doesn’t want to make an exception."

The woman on Reddit went on, "She suggested that I ask neighbors to watch him, but I didn’t really like that idea because I’m new to the neighborhood and don’t really know anybody."

She said she told her sister that — yet the sister reportedly "blew up at me and said I’m supposed to support her on her day."

MOTHER OF THE BRIDE FORGETS TO CHANGE PHOTO CAPTIONS IN DAUGHTER'S WEDDING ALBUM, LEAVING FAMILY IN HYSTERICS

The woman writing on Reddit asked others if she was in the wrong for the way she feels and the position she's taken in regard to her sister's upcoming wedding.

Fox News Digital reached out to a clinical psychologist for insight into the sibling drama; meanwhile, people weighed in on the thread with strong opinions.

"Your asking once for an exception doesn’t make you an a--hole," wrote a commenter who received more than 8,000 upvotes for the response.

And "her refusing wouldn’t make her an a--hole if she’d done it politely or kindly," the person went on.

However, "her blowing up at you and accusing you of making your whole life revolve around your son because you don’t want to leave him with people you don’t know makes her an a--hole," the person concluded.

"Bride and groom get to set rules, guests get to decide if they show up. All good!"

Wrote another responder, "It's OK for the bride and groom to put restrictions on their wedding. No children. No alcohol. No meat. Whatever! Same with destination weddings."

Yet "they should realize that their restrictions or requirements may have consequences. Some people will choose not to come. And that's fine, [too]."

WEDDING DRAMA ERUPTS AS BRIDE EXPLODES WHEN YOUNG BOY WEARS WHITE, COUPLE NO LONGER SPEAKING

Added the commenter, "Bride and groom get to set rules, guests get to decide if they show up. All good!"

That comment earned some 2,500 upvotes.

Another person stated simply, "Of course your whole life revolves around your son. That's what parents sign up for."

This individual added, "Understandable that your sister wants you there, but she's suggesting you leave a baby with strangers. When you have a child-free wedding, you have to accept that some people won't be able to come because of their kids."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Striking a different note, another person expressed support for the woman with the child.

This person commented, "As someone who had a child-free wedding, and had a cousin say (very matter of factly) they couldn't attend without their 6-month-old baby because they were still nursing — and I said, ‘Bring on the baby’ — I do not understand the rabidness of the child-free crowd. It's a baby. If it cries, it can be taken [to] another room."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This same commenter added, "Our cousin's baby was probably the best dressed dude there, he even had a little tweed hat, and he enjoyed being passed around. He couldn't even crawl, so there was no chance of him running around or being in the way."