Wedding drama erupts as bride explodes when young boy wears white, couple no longer speaking

A wedding day is often considered one of the best days in a person's life — but not for this newlywed couple.

A new groom took to Reddit to seek advice after he claimed his wedding day was ruined due to the wearing of white by a guest — a move that deeply upset his bride.

Reddit user "U/LifeTraining3452" took to the sub-Reddit "r/AmItheA**hole" asking if he was wrong for calling his wife insecure and selfish on their recent wedding day.

The 28-year-old groom said he and his now-wife, a 26-year-old female, were married recently.

Their wedding had a strict no-white dress code.

"The reception was going well, until I noticed my wife walking over to the bathroom with her face held in her hands," the user wrote.

He explained that when he went to check on her, he found her sitting on the floor with mascara running down her cheeks.

"My wife said she was completely in the right for what she asked, and I told her that if she kicks my family out, then I will happily leave, too."

"I asked what was wrong, and she told me that one of our nephews was wearing white jeans and a white bow tie," he recalled.

The man on Reddit explained that he thought she was overreacting; after all, the nephew — his sister’s son — was only six years old, he said.

"I told her she was overreacting, but in a much nicer way, and I said that she should go enjoy the reception and forget about the whole thing," he said.

After texting her sister to come and help her fix her makeup, the bride returned to the reception, the man wrote.

Later, the groom said he thought he saw his new bride speaking with his sister, the mom of the nephew, just making simple conversation — but he was wrong.

Shortly after, the groom’s sister apparently walked over to the groom and began explaining that she was upset with how his new wife was treating her.

She said the bride was asking the six-year-old nephew to change his clothes or leave the reception.

"My wife [felt] she was completely in the right for what she asked, and I told her that if she kicks my family out, then I will happily leave, too," the groom reported on Reddit.

Since the wedding, the Reddit user said his wife has been staying with her mother — and the newly married couple reportedly have not spoken.

Reddit users took to the comments section to share their two cents on the situation, with many agreeing the bride was in the wrong in this situation.

"It’s a six-year-old in a bowtie," one user wrote. "Did she think people would confuse him for the bride?"

Another user noted, "Maybe people would have confused him for the bride, given she’s acting six years old over the situation."

One user speculated on the bride’s thought process, saying, "I think the bride is upset with the parents [for] using their child to blatantly flout the rules."

Another Redditor left an interesting comment about the notion of wearing white to weddings, asking about men’s button-down shirts.

"The rule is supposed to be no other woman wears a white dress," this person wrote. "At every wedding I’ve been to, 90% of the men wore a white shirt."

The bride should have let the situation go, said an etiquette expert.

Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore told Fox News Digital that although the bride had the right to make any requests — such as no white dresses or outfits by others at the wedding — the six-year-old nephew is innocent.

"Perhaps his mother thought the ‘no white’ rule applied to women only. Who knows?" said Whitmore.

Overall, Whitmore said the bride should have let the situation go.

"As long as the little boy was appropriately dressed and was not creating chaos in any way, I would have advised the bride to let it go," she said.

Whitmore also noted that the groom in the situation handled things as well as could be expected.

"Life is too short to start a marriage on the wrong foot," she also said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit poster for further comment.