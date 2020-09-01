Wedding announcement reveals to groom's ex-wife that he cheated on her

A woman recently found out that her ex-husband had cheated on her three years ago after she saw his recent wedding announcement.

Nikyta Moreno read the announcement that said her ex-husband Robert Palmer met his new wife Lauren Maillian in January 2017 -- when Moreno and Palmer were still married.

The announcement for Palmer and Maillian, which was published in The New York Times in early August, explained that the couple met at the gym in 2017 and within a few days went on their first few dates.

The article also reportedly said Palmer had never been married, although the announcement has been updated with a correction.

On Saturday, the New York Post published Moreno’s response, which said that she and Palmer had been married in a civil ceremony in 2015, but they were planning a bigger wedding for the summer of 2017.

When the couple split in March 2017, and officially divorced in 2018, Moreno said she “never exactly understood why” until Palmer’s wedding announcement was published.

“My friends contacted the paper, which issued a correction on Rob’s previous marital status,” Moreno told the Post. “But I still felt completely erased. He was publicly admitting that he dated this woman while we were married — the details of his infidelity laid out on the page.”

Moreno went on to explain how she met Palmer in 2013 and that soon they were dating and living together.

Although they were married in 2015, they started planning a big wedding for August 2017. In December 2016, Moreno’s relatives flew to Dallas to check out the venue.

“Three months later, things abruptly changed,” Moreno said. “We went to Texas for his friend’s wedding and to finalize our own wedding details. I could sense something was wrong. When we returned, he said he needed space. Worried that he was stressed about wedding planning or work, I said I would leave for a week to stay with a friend.”

“When I came back, he said he wanted a divorce,” Moreno added. “It was like a light switch turned off. He stopped communicating with me and refused to go to therapy. I wondered if he had a medical ­issue that had changed his personality.”

Moreno said their breakup hit her hard.

“He was my best friend, and my whole life was destroyed,” she told the Post.

According to Moreno, Palmer never explained why he wanted a divorce. She suspected he might have cheated on her, but when she asked him about it he never quite answered, Moreno said.

“If Rob and his new wife are meant to be together, I want them to be happy,” Moreno said. “I simply wish he had told me the truth.”

Her ex-husband was unaware that there was a problem.

“Nikyta and I were separated and both consented to a mutual and amicable divorce," Palmer said in a statement to the Post. "This is all very surprising to me and I was unaware that there was ever an issue. I’m happy with my family and I wish Nikyta the best.”

