Texas couple stages 'funeral' Whataburger photo shoot to mourn wedding date postponed by coronavirus

Whata-bummer to postpone a wedding.

A lighthearted couple in Texas recently staged a dramatic photo shoot at Whataburger to mourn what would have been their wedding day, as the nuptials have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexz Siprian and Danny Martinez embraced their sorrows during a “sad-lebration” portrait session at their local Whataburger on Saturday, mySA.com reports. The Temple couple wore black and “channeled their emo side” to commemorate the day they hoped to say “I do,” per the outlet. The future Mr. and Mrs. wore Whataburger face masks, fed each other French fries and snuggled up together in a booth.

Siprian and Martinez had planned to wed on Aug. 29, near their seventh anniversary. The sweethearts made the difficult decision to delay the nuptials amid the ongoing outbreak and marry on a later date before their 300 guests.

"I was honestly so, so sad when we decided to postpone our wedding," the bride-to-be explained. "I tear up just thinking about it, but we knew it was for the best because we both want all of our guests at our wedding."

Instead, the longtime couple posed for “funeral” photos at the Lone Star State-favorite Whataburger. The restaurant was a sentimental space, as Whataburger was the first fast-food chain where Siprian and Martinez shared a meal.

"Whataburger was our comfort food that day. We sure ate our feelings away,” Siprian said of the weekend photo fun. “But jokes aside, now we have memories on a day that was supposed to be a special day for us."

To that end, South Oak Photography joked on Facebook that the unforgettable pictures were “so 2020, y’all!”

In a larger sense, Texans seem to have a whole lot of love for the classic burger chain; other fans have staged photo shoots at Whataburger in honor of prom and Halloween.

