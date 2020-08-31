Kid Rock, 49, Loretta Lynn, 88, get ‘married’ during her son’s vow renewal: ‘Sorry girls, he’s taken now!’

Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn had a surprise wedding on Sunday.

The pair jokingly eloped during Lynn’s son Ernest's vow renewals.

Both Lynn, 88, and her granddaughter Tayla posted photos from her mock wedding to Rock, 49, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie.

The “It Only Make Believe” singer sat down on a chair while Rock was photographed down on one knee, placing a ring on her finger.

Lynn wore a white top, black pants and a veil during her ceremony to the “All Summer Long” singer. Rock wore white overalls with no shirt underneath.

"What a weekend!" the country legend captioned photos on Instagram from the weekend festivities.

She continued: “My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy -- heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness."

Lynn then addressed the “wedding” photos with Rock and said, “My boy @kidrock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married.”

“Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!" the “True Love” singer joked.

On Monday, Lynn made sure to clarify that the wedding was “just a joke.”

“Well, it didn’t last long, y’all but it sure was fun! I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke — @kidrock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast. #rockon,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lynn’s granddaughter gave more background about the mock wedding in her Instagram post.

“This weekend I had the pleasure of helping my Dad and StepMom plan their VOW RENEWAL,” Tayla said. “She and Dad even took a moment that was theirs and did something special for Memaw.”

The country legend’s granddaughter continued: “As they finished their dance to ‘Look at Us,’ Having their bestie, Kid Rock, come out to officiate the ceremony and saying their vows to each other they turned the attention to my grandmother.”

“Bob (Kid Rock) was about to sing a song when BAM 💥 a preacher walks out on stage. (Insert our bestie Anthony Sims). They turn the lights to Kid and Memaw,” she revealed.

Tayla explained that Lynn and Rock “adore each other” and “joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em.”

“So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen! They have the preacher announce that he’s ready to do the vows now! Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy,” she said.

Tayla concluded: “They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke) Unc (Tim Cobb) even had the veil ready ❤️. We all Laughed, sang, hugged. It was a moment last night in the midst of the world turning sideways where love and joy were absolutely shared.”

Fans went crazy over the wedding.

“This is what I needed in 2020,” a fan commented on Lynn’s page. “This is THE BEST thing I’ve seen all day ❤️❤️,” another declared.

“😆😆😆Not fair!!..Lucky Kid.💖,” a fan of the country legend said. One fan similarly said, “You’re too good for him.”

Several fans also remarked on Rock’s rosy cheeks in the pictures. “Ms. Loretta had him blushing lol 😂,” one person wrote. Another added, “❤️ I love this. Kid was blushing lol.”

Lynn poked fun of herself in the caption by adding the hashtag “cougar.”

“This is everything! Love the #cougar!!!” a fan said in the comments section.