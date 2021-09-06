Yes, you can wear white after Labor Day: stylists weigh in

One of the most well-known fashion "rules" is that you can’t wear white after Labor Day – but it turns out that rule is outdated.

"My focus is generally on helping people uncover what they feel best in and what they really want to be wearing and feel like expresses themself the most," Dacy Gillespie, a personal stylist and owner of Mindful Closet in St. Louis, Missouri, told Fox News. "And so, for that reason, excluding a whole color for half of the year just doesn’t make much sense."

"If that’s a color you love and you want to wear and it makes sense in your wardrobe, why shouldn’t you wear it?" Gillespie added.

According to etiquette experts at The Emily Post Institute, the "rule" of not wearing white after Labor Day comes from the early 1900s, "an age where there was a dress code for practically every occasion," the Institute says on its website.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, wealthy people would leave the cities and stay in seaside cottages or mountain cabins and wear their "lighter, whiter summer outfits," according to Emily Post.

Gillespie said the rule is "kind of a holdover from the leisure class."

Sarah McDonald, a personal stylist and owner of Pivotal Style in Oklahoma City, told Fox News that many people are "dead set" on following this rule and that some are even "blown away" when she tells them they can actually wear white after Labor Day.

"They just stay in their comfort zone," McDonald told Fox.

McDonald also said other rules that people should know to break include wearing black and brown together, wearing black and navy together and wearing horizontal stripes.

"Those are the ones I feel like most of the population think is still a thing," McDonald said.

According to Gillespie, wearing white after Labor Day depends on whether the clothing items make sense, rather than what color the item is.

"If it is in the dead of winter and it’s muddy out, yeah white shoes probably don’t make sense," Gillespie said. "It’s more about the specific outfit and the specific occasion than it is about the rule."

Gillespie, who said her approach to fashion is about "moderation and being minimal and intentional," recommended that people should avoid "getting caught up in all the new fall fashion."

"Think really intentionally about what you actually need to add to your wardrobe this year based on your life, your lifestyle, the styles you prefer to wear," Gillespie said.

As far as post-Labor Day fashion, McDonald recommended mixing and matching.

"One my favorite things to do if it’s still hot, but you’re so ready to get into fall attire is to mix and match your spring/summer pieces with your fall/winter," McDonald said. "So, one thing I love to do is maybe a miniskirt or fun paper bag shorts, but then pairing it with one of your fall jackets."

She added that the most important thing to remember is not to take fashion "rules" so seriously, because fashion is "really supposed to be so much fun and it’s supposed to be a way to show your personality."

"So you might as well just do what you love and wear what you love…as long as your clothes fit good, it really, all the rules are off the table," McDonald said.