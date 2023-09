Labor Day this year is Monday, September 4, 2023 — and millions of Americans will be celebrating the national holiday.

How well do you know the facts about the historic day?

Try this Labor Day quiz here — and see how well you do!

Parades held by unions in which major American city kicked off the first celebrations of union membership by workers? Philadelphia

Los Angeles

Chicago

New York City In what year did the idea of Labor Day celebrations first become public? 1776

1802

1875

1882 What other month was seriously discussed as a possible time for a Labor Day holiday before September was chosen? February

May

July

December Which U.S. president signed the act in 1894 establishing Labor Day as a federal holiday? (Most states had already passed laws by that point.) Benjamin Harrison

Theodore Roosevelt

Grover Cleveland

William McKinley The Labor Day holiday today marks the perceived end of the summer season — true or false? True

False How many billions of hot dogs do Americans eat each summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage council? 2 billion

5 billion

7 billion

10 billion What is the biggest union in America today, in terms of numbers of members (including inactive and lifetime members)? Service Employees International Union

United Auto Workers

Education Association of the U.S.

International Brotherhood of Teamsters Canada celebrated "Labour Day" before the U.S. — true or false? True

False The Labor Day holiday grew out of the late 19th century organized labor movement — true or false? True

False Which state was the first to celebrate Labor Day? Mississippi

Oregon

Texas

New York Which fashion icon made a point of wearing white after Labor Day? Anna Wintour

Coco Chanel

Georgio Armani

Karl Lagerfeld The very first Labor Day was observed on which day of the week? Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Friday Which food chain opened its first location in 1955 on Labor Day? IHOP

Chick-fil-A

McDonald's

Waffle House There was "a lot of beer" involved in the first-ever Labor Day celebration in America — true or false? True

False What year was the 8-hour work day established? 1882

1894

1912

1916





