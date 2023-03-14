Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Water rescues: See how these dogs were saved from death by quick and heroic actions

Three rescues occurred in just one month across the country after these pooches strayed too far from land

By Christine Rousselle
close
Dog leaves a perfect canine outline on pavement after napping through rain Video

Dog leaves a perfect canine outline on pavement after napping through rain

An Akita dog named Kenshin in Seixal, Portugal did not let the rain get in the way of his nap, sleeping through the sprinkle and leaving behind a perfect dog outline. 

Over the last month, at least three dogs have been rescued from treacherous situations in the water.

On Monday, March 12, a dog named Tofu was reunited with his owner after a harrowing rescue at sea the day before by the Long Beach Lifeguard Association in California.

"At approximately 6:00 pm, Long Beach Lifeguards were called for a dog running loose in the Junipero Lot," said a Facebook post shared by the Long Beach Fire Department on the evening of March 11. 

"When the Lifeguard Units got on the scene, the dog had run out to the ocean and started swimming out to sea," the post continued.

The Long Beach Fire Department and its lifeguards "have the country's first fully integrated Fire/Lifeguard Swiftwater Rescue Team," according to the official website of Long Beach, California. 

A lifeguard rescued Tofu the dog after he reportedly ran into the ocean. 

A lifeguard rescued Tofu the dog after he reportedly ran into the ocean.  (Long Beach Fire Department)

The lifeguards are fully trained in both human and animal rescues, the site says.

"LifeGuard 7 put on his wetsuit, grabbed his rescue board and buoy, and headed out to rescue the small white lap dog," said the post. 

The dog eventually "made it out to the swim line," and, with the help of Rescue Boat 2, the lifeguard was able to "get the dog on the rescue board and bring it safely to shore," said the Fire Department. 

At the time of the initial Facebook post, the dog and his owners were unidentified, but Animal Control Services were coming to the scene, the department noted. 

The Long Beach Fire Department took in Tofu the dog after his rescue — and made a Facebook post praising the lifeguard who saved the pup. 

The Long Beach Fire Department took in Tofu the dog after his rescue — and made a Facebook post praising the lifeguard who saved the pup.  (Long Beach Fire Department)

The following day, Sunday, March 12, the Long Beach Fire Department added a comment to its initial post, stating: "The dog has been reunited with its owner," along with some fire truck emojis.

On Monday, March 13, the Long Beach Fire Department posted yet another update to its Facebook page. 

The dog, by now known as Tofu, was recovering well after his short adventure, the department said.

The Long Beach Fire Department shared this photo of Tofu after he was reunited with his owners following his harrowing trip in the ocean. 

The Long Beach Fire Department shared this photo of Tofu after he was reunited with his owners following his harrowing trip in the ocean.  (Long Beach Fire Department)

"Our new friend Tofu is doing great," said the department on Monday. "We had a couple of fun photos of his time with us!" 

The post continued, "We are glad that he’s back with his family! — although we miss him around the Long Beach Lifeguard Association HQ." 

Fell through a frozen pond

In late February, midway across the country, a dog found himself in a similar situation. 

This time, however, the water was frozen. 

Mumford, a 155-pound St. Bernard, was rescued after he fell through a frozen pond while on a walk, according to the Adams County Fire Rescue team in Denver, Colorado.

Mumford fell through the ice while chasing a rock — and was rescued shortly after local fire department responded. 

Mumford fell through the ice while chasing a rock — and was rescued shortly after local fire department responded.  (Adams County Fire Rescue)

While on a walk, Mumford's owner picked up a rock and tried to skip it across the ice on Jim Baker Reservoir, Captain Jason Seitz of Adams County Fire Rescue told Fox News Digital in February. 

The pooch ran after the rock, falling through the ice about 50 feet from the shoreline. 

Mumford reportedly spent a little over 10 minutes trying to get out of the water before he was rescued.

Mumford reportedly spent a little over 10 minutes trying to get out of the water before he was rescued. (Adams County Fire Rescue)

Luckily, Mumford's rescue took only a few minutes. 

The Adams County Fire Rescue arrived five minutes after they were called. 

The team rescued Mumford another five minutes after their arrival. 

Mumford appeared to be OK, despite the harrowing and chilly ordeal. 

"We dried Mumford off and the owner walked Mumford home without any signs of trauma from the incident," Seitz said.

Fell through the ice

Another dog narrowly escaped tragedy in February after falling through ice — this time, in Massachusetts. 

During the first weekend of February, the Wareham Fire Department responded to Bartlett Pond at 7:19 a.m. after the dog was reported in the water in subzero temperatures.

Police, fire, EMS and Department of Natural Resources crews all responded to the scene to rescue the dog in Massachusetts.

Police, fire, EMS and Department of Natural Resources crews all responded to the scene to rescue the dog in Massachusetts. (Wareham Fire Department)

The story of the rescue on Saturday, Feb. 4, was shared in a Facebook post by the department. 

The dog, whom the firefighters named Dakota, appeared to be a husky. 

Dakota the dog is seen warming up in a vehicle after he was rescued from an icy pond, where he spent about 20 minutes.

Dakota the dog is seen warming up in a vehicle after he was rescued from an icy pond, where he spent about 20 minutes. (Wareham Fire Department)

He was estimated to have been in the water for about 20 minutes before he was rescued. 

Afterward, he was stabilized by the Wareham EMS and was sent to warm up in a rescue vehicle. 

The dog was taken to an area veterinarian for further treatment, the Facebook post noted. 

Dakota was believed to be in good condition and was predicted to recover fully.

Pilar Arias and Sydney Borchers of Fox News Digital contributed reporting. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.