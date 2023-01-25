Michigan K-9's mugshot goes viral after police accuse pup of stealing officer's lunch

A police K-9 named Officer Ice was recently "under investigation" for allegedly stealing from one of his own colleagues.

This month, the Wyandotte Police Department (WPD) in Wyandotte, Michigan, shared a now-viral image of Ice's mugshot following his recent criminal charges.

As the post stated, Officer Barwig was in the middle of his lunch when he was called into the WPD jail for assistance.

Upon his return, Barwig's lunch had vanished and Ice was seen leaving the break room while "licking his chop," according to the WPD's post, which was shared on Facebook 11,000 times.

The presumed guilty party, Ice, has garnered quite the following since his story spread across social media platforms.

"The response from the Facebook post was great," Chief Brian Zalewski of the WPD told Fox News Digital. "There was an immediate defense of Ice and calls for the department charges to be dismissed."

"Although Ice is getting a little gray in the beard and not on everyday patrol, he is still very much a part of our department." — Chief Brian Zalewski

"Since Ice has been with our police department for so long, he is well known and loved in our community," Zalewski added. "People coming to his defense was immediate."

Many Facebook users came forward saying they would defend the pup "pro-bone-o."

One person commented, "Sounds like circumstantial evidence. He does not look guilty so thus must be presumed to be innocent."

Another added, "I'll be this officer's attorney pro bono if need be. If the teeth don't fit you must acquit."

On Jan. 18, the department posted an update on Facebook, sharing that they have been "threatened with massive protests" if they move forward with the investigation on Ice and/or charges.

"Plus the overall public just doesn’t believe he is guilty. No video has been produced," the WPD wrote in a caption beneath a photo of Ice and a tray of sandwiches. "That being said Ofc Ice will not face any internal discipline or criminal charges."

The post went on, "The public has spoken. #nochargesforIce."

Detective Sergeant Kenneth Groat is Ice’s handler. Groat and Ice have been working together for more than 10 years, since Ice was six months old, Zalewski said.

"Although Ice is getting a little gray in the beard and not on everyday patrol, he is still very much a part of our department," Zalewski said.

"Ice is extremely well trained and still maintains his K-9 certifications. Ice has assisted dozens of law enforcement agencies over his decade of service," he added. "He was one of the most requested Police K-9’s for drug search warrants, vehicle searches and suspect tracking."

Zalewski said Ice is a "very well socialized police dog." He's also calm, loves to be pet and enjoys playing with his toy ball.

Sgt. Groat brings Ice to community events and school-associated activities. "People love seeing him," Zalewski ntoed.