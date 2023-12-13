Expand / Collapse search
Australia

WATCH: Tree hit by lightning strike shatters into man's car, narrowly missing driver

Seconds after the man placed his purchases in his car, the tree is seen exploding onto his car

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Man has 'very close call' after lightning strike crushes parked car Video

Man has 'very close call' after lightning strike crushes parked car

Shocking video shows a bolt of lightning strike a tree, causing it to explode and narrowly missing a man in Australia. (Credit: Sam Gain-Emery via Storyful)

A man in Australia narrowly dodged death after a large lightning strike struck a tree next to his parked car, causing huge branches to crash down onto his car.

Dash camera footage captured the terrifying moment on camera on a quiet residential street in Mudgee, which is located in central New South Wales. 

The shocking clip shows Simon Somervail rushing to his parked orange 2009 Hyundai Getz, which is parked directly beneath a large tree.

Somervail told local news station Nine Gold Coast News, that he had forgotten his wallet inside the local convenience store.

Split image of car getting destroyed from tree

Simon Somervail's car was totaled after a large tree was destroyed in a lightning storm in Australia. (Sam Gain-Emery via Storyful)

He is seen quickly placing his purchases in the back seat of his vehicle before rushing back inside the local store.

Mere seconds after the man leaves the frame, the video footage captures a loud bang with the tree exploding, sending branches and debris crashing down on top of the car where the man once stood.

"I heard this crack and felt this explosion like I'd never heard before," Somervail told the station. 

Car covered in tree branches

Moments later, a bolt of lightning strikes a tree next to the car, causing it to explode. (Sam Gain-Emery via Storyful)

The video captures Somervail, returning to his car, which had buckled under the crushing weight of the falling branches.

"I don't know if I would have gotten more injured in the car or standing next to it," he said.

Somervail said that he's thankful that he forgot his wallet inside the store, because if he had been inside of it when the lightning struck, he could have been severely injured.

"Sometimes it's okay to forget things," Somervail said, laughing. 

In an Instagram post he joked that he was going to buy a lottery ticket and his close call.

"Lightning strike and a very close call. I’m off to buy a lotto ticket…" he wrote in the social media post.

