WATCH: Tree hit by lightning strike shatters into man's car, narrowly missing driver

A man in Australia narrowly dodged death after a large lightning strike struck a tree next to his parked car, causing huge branches to crash down onto his car.

Dash camera footage captured the terrifying moment on camera on a quiet residential street in Mudgee, which is located in central New South Wales.

The shocking clip shows Simon Somervail rushing to his parked orange 2009 Hyundai Getz, which is parked directly beneath a large tree.

Somervail told local news station Nine Gold Coast News, that he had forgotten his wallet inside the local convenience store.

He is seen quickly placing his purchases in the back seat of his vehicle before rushing back inside the local store.

Mere seconds after the man leaves the frame, the video footage captures a loud bang with the tree exploding, sending branches and debris crashing down on top of the car where the man once stood.

"I heard this crack and felt this explosion like I'd never heard before," Somervail told the station.

The video captures Somervail, returning to his car, which had buckled under the crushing weight of the falling branches.

"I don't know if I would have gotten more injured in the car or standing next to it," he said.

Somervail said that he's thankful that he forgot his wallet inside the store, because if he had been inside of it when the lightning struck, he could have been severely injured.

"Sometimes it's okay to forget things," Somervail said, laughing.

In an Instagram post he joked that he was going to buy a lottery ticket and his close call.

"Lightning strike and a very close call. I’m off to buy a lotto ticket…" he wrote in the social media post.