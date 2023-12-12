New York City author's book promotes the 'life-changing' benefits of adopting a senior dog

The author of a new children's book that was inspired by a true story said she hopes to increase awareness about the desperate adoption needs of senior dogs and other pets in this country that are awaiting permanent and loving homes.

"Charlie at the Pom Springs Hotel" by Lara Eurdolian King tells the story of Charlie, a Pomeranian dog who lives at the "Pom Springs Hotel."

Each day, Charlie helps guests around the hotel — and dreams of the day that he will find his "forever family."

During his "stay" at the hotel, Charlie learns lessons about friendship and that families come in all shapes, sizes — and species.

His forever family eventually does arrive — and takes Charlie home with them to New York, where he looks forward to enjoying a host of new adventures.

Charlie, of course, is a real dog. And he really lived in a hotel lobby. King and her husband adopted him and brought him back to New York City with them.

King and her husband encountered Charlie during a trip to Palm Springs.

Charlie and other adoptable animals were part of a "unique partnership between a hotel and a local animal shelter," she told Fox News Digital.

"This partnership allowed the hotel to foster dogs in its lobby, creating opportunities for guests to interact and walk the animals until they found their forever homes," she said.

Charlie was the 42nd dog to find his "forever family" through this program.

"I wrote the book because for years (and multiple times a day) when I'd walk Charlie, people would ask who his breeder was or where we got him," King said.

"They were always shocked to learn he was a senior rescue, and then incredibly moved by his story," she said.

King said she was asked "10,000" times to write a children's book about Charlie and his story.

Adoptable senior dogs not only exist but also make excellent pets, the author said.

Adapting Charlie's story to a children's book was fairly straightforward, said King, as it "reads like a children's book and a modern-day fairy tale of Charlie finding his home."

Senior dogs are often harder to adopt, said King.

She said she was inspired to write the book to raise awareness that adoptable senior dogs not only exist but also make excellent pets.

"As I learned more about the animal crisis, I wanted to do more," said King.

Charlie "has inspired so many people to get dogs and everyone loves the message of hotels getting more involved with shelters. [So] I wanted to spread that love in a bigger way, and also in a joyous way."

A portion of the proceeds from every sale of "Charlie at the Pom Springs Hotel" is going to animal welfare and rescue organizations, she said.

Before adopting Charlie, King told Fox News Digital that she had experience in rescuing cats.

"Charlie really opened my world (and heart) to the animal crisis we're facing, and I do believe it's solvable," she said.

"That, and the unbelievable mental health benefits of finding your animal — and when you experience it, it's life-changing," said King.

"It's a beautiful thing and as someone who had no plans to rescue a dog, a chance stay at a hotel changed my life."

