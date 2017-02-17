Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Brighten Your Face with the Right Blush

Makeup artist Sonia Kashuk shows us how to apply blush to cheeks like a pro.

Who says you need to spend time in the cold, wintry air to get a rosy glow?

Sweeping rouge across your cheeks may sound like a breeze, but awakening dull skin requires expertise. Applying blush can brighten your face and give you that sought-after pop of color that works for day or night.

Makeup artist Sonia Kashuk reveals how to brighten things up with a flushed-out look that flatters all skin tones.

Here are some quick tips Sonia recommends on applying blush like a pro:

  • Dust off your brush first to remove excess product before application.
  • Keep blending into the apple of your cheeks with circular motions to achieve the color intensity you desire.
  • When it comes to picking the best color Kashuk says “it’s all about eye candy.” You can go pretty in pink for a natural flush or even choose coral, which can brighten all year round.

