WATCH: Brighten Your Face with the Right Blush

Who says you need to spend time in the cold, wintry air to get a rosy glow?

Sweeping rouge across your cheeks may sound like a breeze, but awakening dull skin requires expertise. Applying blush can brighten your face and give you that sought-after pop of color that works for day or night.

Makeup artist Sonia Kashuk reveals how to brighten things up with a flushed-out look that flatters all skin tones.

Here are some quick tips Sonia recommends on applying blush like a pro:

Dust off your brush first to remove excess product before application.

Keep blending into the apple of your cheeks with circular motions to achieve the color intensity you desire.

When it comes to picking the best color Kashuk says “it’s all about eye candy.” You can go pretty in pink for a natural flush or even choose coral, which can brighten all year round.

Check out her technique in the video above.