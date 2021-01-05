Paramedic proposes to nurse during COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Shot at love!

Two health care heroes in South Dakota are engaged after a paramedic proposed as his nurse boyfriend administered the coronavirus vaccine.

Sanford Health has begun vaccinating local health care workers in the fight against the viral disease, and registered nurse Eric Vanderlee has been administering shots. The job got personal one day in December, when Vanderlee vaccinated his boyfriend and fellow Sanford Health employee, EMS supervisor Robby Vargas-Cortes.

The big moment of delivering the vaccine became even more extraordinary as Vanderlee prepped the dosage and got ready to give the shot – to find Vargas-Cortes had taped an engagement ring to his arm, the health center wrote on Facebook.

"So it's been kind of a crazy year and it's been a really fun ride to have you in my life," Vargas-Cortes said, and asked his beau to marry him. The nurse said "yes" as onlookers clapped and cheered.

"Robby got his vaccine – and an enthusiastic yes from his now fiancé. Congratulations, Eric and Robby!" Sanford Health said. The New Year’s Eve post about the proposal has since gone viral with nearly 10,000 likes, over 2,800 shares and hundreds of comments.

Facebook fans agreed that the happy news brightened up the end of a gloomy year, and thanked the men for their hard work in health care during this trying time.

"If you like it you should put a ring and vaccine on it! Congrats!!" one well-wisher wrote.