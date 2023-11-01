Viral kitchen hack revealing how to use electric hand mixer hands-free divides Instagram users

Does your hand start to cramp up when you use a hand mixer? A viral Instagram Reel may offer a solution.

Rachel Lo, the user who posted the video, has dedicated her page to a variety of fun lifestyle tricks and recipes.

Based on a video that her friend sent her, Lo made a Reel showing a hand mixer hack which garnered over 27.1 million views and 1.4 million likes.

The method apparently allows you to step away from the bowl by transforming the hand mixer into a hands-free tool.

In the video, Lo shows a wire cooling rack that's placed on top of a mixing bowl.

The whisk attachments go through the wire rack before clicking into the hand mixer.

The hand mixer is then placed on top of the rack with the weight of the mixer holding everything in place.

"Honestly, a stroke of genius," Lo captioned the viral video.

The hand mixer hack has caused a stir among viewers with many debating in the comments.

"i was stressing over needing to buy a stand mixer cus i’m moving soon. not anymore. thank u," one Instagram user wrote.

"i hate hate holding the hand mixer this is pure genius!," another social media user commented.

"Why didn’t I see this before I bought my kitchen aid," another user stated.

While some people appear to find it to be a game changer, others say the hand mixer hack isn't that useful in the end.

"Until it suddenly slips and you've got cake mix on the ceiling and a mixer with a thirst for blood," one user noted.

"[That's] the wisk I'm willing to take," someone jokingly replied.

"Until you realize it won’t get the sides like that lol," another social media user wrote.

The cost of a hand mixer can range from anywhere between $12.99 and $225, but the kitchen tool is a cheaper option in comparison to a stand mixer.

A stand mixer is larger, but can start at $44 and can even go up to $999, depending on the wholesaler and the brand.

Fox News has reached out to Rachel Lo for a comment.