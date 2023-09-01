Viral hack shows people using a kitchen fork to hang their pictures on walls: Here's how it's done

People may be ditching old methods for picture hanging after seeing a home decorating hack that's gone viral.

The typical process of hanging a picture frame on the wall consists of several steps.

Once you find the exact spot on the wall where your frame will hang (perhaps you're using a stud finder and a level) — then you successfully hammer the nail into the wall.

The tricky step seems to be locating the nail head to get the wire hung just right.

Now, it seems as if that step is solved thanks to a tool most people already have in their kitchen.

A social media user recently re-shared the picture-hanging hack on his Instagram account — where it garnered over 1.8 millions likes.

The hack requires the use of a fork and a wire-backed picture frame.

Once the nail has been hammered into the wall, the two middle tongs on the fork slide around the nail head from the top, so the back of the fork is against the wall.

The upside-down fork is placed on the nail and the fork's handle is protruding in the air.

This marks the exact placement of the nail head.

It is then easy to slide the wired picture frame over the fork and place the artwork on the nail in the wall, according to videos of people who have tried the trick.

Once you remove the fork, you should find a perfectly-placed picture frame without the hassle.

Social media users were quick to comment on this "genius" hack.

"OMG, the number of times I have had to contort to get behind paintings," one Instagram user wrote.

"Might have to take a few pictures down just to try that!" another social media user commented.

"Let's locate whoever thought of this and have them solve all the world's problems!"

"Eroding my ‘manly confidence’ one video at a time!" a different Instagram user joked.

The account user does not credit himself with originating the hack.

He even captioned the post, "Let's locate whoever thought of this and have them solve all the world's problems!"

The same hack has been recreated on TikTok, with some videos surpassing millions of views.

Viewers are left amazed, wishing they knew about the hack before.

"Where has this been all my life?" one TikToker commented.

"You mean after 40 years I've been doing it the hard way?" another wrote.