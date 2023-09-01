Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Viral hack shows people using a kitchen fork to hang their pictures on walls: Here's how it's done

Trick shows an upside down fork wedged between the wall and the nail head

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

People may be ditching old methods for picture hanging after seeing a home decorating hack that's gone viral.

The typical process of hanging a picture frame on the wall consists of several steps.

Once you find the exact spot on the wall where your frame will hang (perhaps you're using a stud finder and a level) — then you successfully hammer the nail into the wall.

5 WAYS TO UPGRADE YOUR KITCHEN FOR $250 OR LESS, ACCORDING TO PROFESSIONAL DESIGNERS

The tricky step seems to be locating the nail head to get the wire hung just right.

Now, it seems as if that step is solved thanks to a tool most people already have in their kitchen.

hanging a picture frame

Hanging a picture frame on the wall arguably looks easy thanks to this viral hack that only requires one tool — a fork. Have you tried it? If so, leave a comment below this article! (iStock)

A social media user recently re-shared the picture-hanging hack on his Instagram account — where it garnered over 1.8 millions likes.

The hack requires the use of a fork and a wire-backed picture frame.

VIRAL KITCHEN HACK SHOWS HARD BUTTER CAN BE MADE SPREADABLE WITH THIS UNEXPECTED TOOL

Once the nail has been hammered into the wall, the two middle tongs on the fork slide around the nail head from the top, so the back of the fork is against the wall.

hanging a picture frame with fork hack

In this viral hack, you place an upside-down fork on the top of the nail, so the back of the fork is against the wall and the two interior tongs are surrounding the nail. (iStock)

The upside-down fork is placed on the nail and the fork's handle is protruding in the air. 

This marks the exact placement of the nail head.

It is then easy to slide the wired picture frame over the fork and place the artwork on the nail in the wall, according to videos of people who have tried the trick.

'LIFE CHANGING' LEMON-SQUEEZING TRICK REVEALS LITTLE-KNOWN USE FOR COMMON KITCHEN TOOL

Once you remove the fork, you should find a perfectly-placed picture frame without the hassle.

Social media users were quick to comment on this "genius" hack.

hanging a picture frame

Once you slide the wire picture frame over the fork and place the frame on the nail, you pull out the fork and find a perfectly placed picture frame. (iStock)

"OMG, the number of times I have had to contort to get behind paintings," one Instagram user wrote.

VIRAL JAR LID TRICK MAY HAVE YOU DITCHING JAR OPENER GADGETS: HOW TO DO IT

"Might have to take a few pictures down just to try that!" another social media user commented.

"Let's locate whoever thought of this and have them solve all the world's problems!"

"Eroding my ‘manly confidence’ one video at a time!" a different Instagram user joked.

DO BUBBLE MACHINES GET RID OF MOSQUITOES? EXPERTS ANSWER AS THE 'LIFE HACK' GOES VIRAL

The account user does not credit himself with originating the hack.

He even captioned the post, "Let's locate whoever thought of this and have them solve all the world's problems!"

hanging a picture frame with fork hack

There are apparently no fancy tools required when it comes to an easy picture frame-hanging hack. (iStock)

The same hack has been recreated on TikTok, with some videos surpassing millions of views.

Viewers are left amazed, wishing they knew about the hack before.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Where has this been all my life?" one TikToker commented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You mean after 40 years I've been doing it the hard way?" another wrote.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 