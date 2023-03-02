'Life changing' lemon-squeezing trick reveals little-known use for common kitchen tool

Tired of squeezing lemons with your hands?

Cookbook author and chef Kelly Senyei has a kitchen trick that gets fresh juice out of a halved lemon without a manual juice press or a fancy juicer machine.

Senyei, who lives in San Diego, California, uses kitchen shears to extract juice from citrus fruits.

'TOP CHEF' HOST PADMA LAKSHMI TESTS VIRAL PEACH-PITTING HACK FROM TIKTOK VIDEO: 'IT STILL WORKS'

She demonstrated the technique in a "5 surprising ways to use kitchen shears" video tutorial she recently uploaded to her TikTok and Instagram accounts, which are both named after her "Just a Taste" food blog.

Senyei’s lemon-squeezing trick was the second kitchen tip she mentioned in her 41-second video.

In her tutorial, Senyei successfully squeezes a halved lemon with the grooved metal nutcracker that’s built in the center of her chosen kitchen shear.

VIRAL JAR LID TRICK MAY HAVE YOU DITCHING JAR OPENER GADGETS: HOW TO DO IT

"Squeeze your citrus in between your shears," Senyei said in the clip. "You’ll get way more juice."

Senyei’s kitchen shear tutorial has received higher engagement on Instagram than TikTok with more than 29,400 people viewing the video.

MICROWAVE HACK SAYS WE'VE BEEN HEATING UP OUR FOOD ALL WRONG

Commenters have responded positively to Senyei’s post.

"Omg the [lemon] squeeze," one Instagram user wrote. "That could be life changing for me."

"Stop! Where have you been all my life?! Just the best tips!" another user commented.

TIKTOK HACK FOR DIY LAZY SUSAN MADE WITH HOUSEHOLD ITEMS PRAISED AS 'REVOLUTIONARY'

"Such a handy tool," one user exclaimed.

Several other Instagram users have responded to Senyei’s post by naming the ways they like to use kitchen shears, which include cutting pizza, raw meat and cooked chicken off the bone.

The four other tricks Senyei recommends for kitchen shears include using the tool’s blade for cutting food for children (for example, cooked spaghetti) and herbs or using the tool’s nutcracker for twisting hard-to-open jar lids and stuck wine corks.

GRANDMOTHER'S VIRAL DISHWASHER HACK CLAIMS TO SOLVE AN AGE-OLD PROBLEM

"These hacks I use daily in my kitchen, where I cook for my family of six," Senyei wrote in an email to Fox News Digital. "I need all the hacks I can get."

Senyei is a professionally trained chef and television host who earned a culinary arts diploma from The Institute of Culinary Education and a master’s degree in broadcast television from Columbia University, both in New York City.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She started her Just a Taste blog in 2008 and has gone on to author two books, including "The Secret Ingredient Cookbook: 125 Family-Friendly Recipes with Surprisingly Tasty Twists" and "Food Blogging for Dummies."