Viral headlines: Trending family stories, pet tales, food finds and more you won't want to miss

Family news

A mom from Charlotte, North Carolina, took away her child's iPad and documented the withdrawal period on TikTok. The mom said the change led to new confidence for her daughter. Click here to get the story.

Akil "Sonny" McLeod from Arizona has been named the 2024 Gerber Baby. The McLeod family shared their 1-year-old son's success with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Pet tales

A cat named Prince is credited with saving the lives of several people who were sleeping inside a Maryland townhouse that caught fire. Click here to get the story.

The Niagara SPCA in Niagara Falls, New York, shared several updates on Facebook about a parrot who was adopted — and was known for his foul mouth. Click here to get the story.

Firefighters and officials rescued a large dog that weighed 160 pounds from Saddle Mountain in Oregon. The pup had injured paws and was carried on a stretcher. Click here to get the story.

Travel talk

A tropical cactus that was once found in the Florida Keys no longer exists in the United States — the result of sea-level rise, hurricanes and herbivory, a field biologist told Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Two dogs enjoyed the trip of a lifetime after their owners decided to take them on a 12-day road trip spanning 1,700 miles through numerous countries in Europe. Click here to get the story.

Dr. Meghan Martin, a pediatric emergency medicine physician in St. Petersburg, Florida, returned to TikTok to reveal her list of the five most dangerous water toys for kids this summer – and how to keep your family safe while traveling to vacation rentals with pools. Click here to get the story.

Food finds

Thinking of making a pasta salad this summer for a get-together? Chefs and nutritionists share the smartest ways to create a delicious and healthy dish that loved ones will enjoy. Click here to get the story.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO COOKED UP FROZEN FOODS, ADVENTURER AND INNOVATOR CLARENCE BIRDSEYE

Friends and family may swoon over this light and fluffy cheesecake recipe full of tricks and secret weapons, such as whipped cream cheese, from a California food blogger. Click here to get the story.

In celebration of an American summer staple food choice, Fox News Digital has highlighted five regional hot dogs from coast to coast. Did your favorite make the list? Click here to get the story.

Viral videos

A group of penguins at the Memphis Zoo were spotted enjoying cool water to beat the summer heat in Tennessee. Check it out! Click here to see the video.

Paleontologists in Brazil found skeletons of a dinosaur after erosion from catastrophic flooding occurred in the region. The fossils may be 233 million years old. Click here to see the video.

Odd news

Costco is going viral on Instagram after a user posted about the wholesaler's emergency meals dubbed the "apocalypse dinner kit." The Reel has garnered millions of views. Click here to get the story.

A woman asked for advice after she took grief from family members for leaving a family reunion early due to her allergic reaction to a dog that showed up unexpectedly. Click here to get the story.

A viral TikTok trend has brides completely changing their look between the wedding ceremony and reception by chopping inches off their hair. Three new brides reveal why. Click here to get the story.

An orange lobster named Crush was accidentally delivered to a Red Lobster restaurant in Pueblo, Colorado, before being transported to Denver's Downtown Aquarium. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is preparing to take a vote that may result in the removal of gray wolves from the state's endangered list. Click here to get the story.

The largemouth bass is now known as the Florida bass after a study determined these are two separate species of fish. "This discovery is crucial," said a wildlife expert. Click here to get the story.

Faith and values

William Bennett, former secretary of education, shared thoughts on the values and virtues of Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, chosen by former President Donald J. Trump as his 2024 GOP running mate, after Vance's speech at the RNC. Click here to get the story.

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor of Florida shared the 25 life lessons he's learned so far. He is a husband, father, faith leader, author, speaker and counselor. Click here to get the story.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, country star Lee Greenwood reflected on his appearance at the Republican National Convention and his introduction of Trump. Click here to get the story.

