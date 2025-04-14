Home Depot and Lowe's spring sales help you save on lawn maintenance equipment

Outdoor power tools that help keep your yard tidy hardly ever go on sale, but right now, during the Home Depot Spring Black Friday and Lowe's SpringFest sale, you can save up to 30% on lawnmowers, trimmers, edgers, tillers, and other landscaping equipment. Both sales are running now through April 16.

Here are 15 deals on lawn and garden tools that will help keep your yard looking spectacular all through the growing season:

Original price: $249

This popular straight-shaft gas trimmer is lightweight and easy to use. It features a reduced-effort starting system that makes getting starting a breeze. Its fuel efficiency and long reach will help you keep your yard in beautiful form.

Original price: $89

The RYOBI ONE+ 18volt 10-inch cordless battery string trimmer/edger with 2.0 Ah battery and charger from Home Depot has a powerful motor that can trim around small yards with up to 35 minutes of runtime. This trimmer is the lightest in RYOBI's trimmer line. The auto-feed head allows for easy string reload and line advancement with each pull of the trigger. Turn it into an edger using the twist-to-edge function to achieve clean edges around your yard.

Original price: $199

Head to Lowe's to grab the Kobalt 24-volt Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower on sale for $149, $50 off the original price. This blower and string trimmer set are durable and powerful, and they come with an interchangeable 24-volt battery for long-lasting power. The leaf blower runs for approximately 50 minutes and the string trimmer will run for approximately 40 minutes.

Cut flowers, trim bushes, and clip unwanted branches with this multi-use 20V MAX 1-1/2 inch Cordless Pruner from DeWalt. The Pruner can deliver up to 1,100 cuts per charge and easily handles thick stems and shrubs. The onboard LED provides illumination so you can see dark spots as you prune.

Original price: $149

This versatile cordless 10-inch chainsaw helps you tackle a variety of garden tasks. The chainsaw features a reliable motor and a rechargeable 2.0Ah battery. It has an auto-oiling tool that keeps its own gears lubricated for easy maintenance.

Original price: $249

The DEWALT DCB606 FLEXVOLT battery powers 60-Volt Max brushless tools and 120-Volt Max brushless tools. These lithium-ion battery packs are also backward compatible with 20-Volt Max tools and chargers. Get the power you need for your tools with this two-pack.

Original price: $249

This Milwaukee cultivator is powerful and effective for small to medium-sized gardens. Use it to break up soil and prepare your flower beds. It is powered by the M18 FUEL Power Head w/ QUIK-LOK, which features 13 different attachments for a wide array of applications and stays productive throughout all seasons.

Original price: $199

This powerful hedge trimmer come with a 2.5Ah battery and standard charger . The EGO POWER+ 26-inch hedge trimmer features dual-action blades that deliver up to 3,400 strokes per minute for fast, clean cuts. Its strong and light carbon fiber rail is an industry first, delivering ultimate durability.

Original price: $349

This DEWALT kit includes a 20V MAX 14 in. folding string trimmer and 20V MAX handheld axial blower for your garden needs. It also includes the 20V MAX XR 4Ah battery and charger. These tools are lightweight and easy to use.

Original price: $429

Buy the RYOBI 40V HP brushless 20 in. cordless electric battery walk-behind self-propelled lawn mower with battery and charger for a high-performance brushless motor that delivers maximum performance. You won't even notice that you've switched from a gas-powered motor, except you'll no longer have to deal with fuel or loud equipment.

Original price: $549

The cordless EGO POWER+ 600 Series 56-volt, 21-inch self-propelled, battery-operated lawn mower uses a 56-volt battery for power. It has a 21-inch cutting width and includes a battery. The motor is designed for efficiency, long life, and reduced maintenance.

Original price: $279

The Murray 20-inch Gas Push Lawn Mower is lightweight but delivers powerful performance for easy lawn maintenance. This mower features a quick start system and a side discharge for efficient grass management. Plus, you can customize position and height for a clean, even cut.

Original price: $349

The Greenworks 2500-PSI 2-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer with five Spray Tips is industrial grade with a heavy-duty, brushless motor and commercial-grade pump. It has a 25-foot kink-resistant hose, a 35-foot power cord, and five cleaning tips. It also has a Total Stop System that senses water flow in the pump and automatically turns the motor off to protect the pump from overheating.

Original price: $179

The MILWAUKEE M18 fuel blower features a powerful brushless motor for clearing more leaves, grass, and light debris. This battery-powered leaf blower operates up to 40% quieter than other brands, so it's a great option if you're concerned about noise pollution.

Original price: $119