Viral TikTok trend has brides shocking their husbands with brand new look on wedding day

A new TikTok trend has gone viral, and it involves brides undergoing a major change to their appearance after saying, "I do."

Here's how it works.

A bride will get her hair done for the wedding ceremony, get married and then have a hairstylist cut off a significant amount of hair before the reception.

Kelsee Elkins, a 23-year-old Colorado resident, married her husband, Jaydon, in August 2022.

She had 6 inches of her hair cut off on her wedding day thanks to her aunt and her friend, who are both hairstylists.

"One of my favorite parts of our wedding was my midday makeover. I think the whole process only took about 20 minutes," Elkins told Fox News Digital via email.

Elkins always knew that she would have her hair cut on her wedding day to signify a new chapter in her life, she said, adding that she got the idea after seeing another bride do it online.

Elkins said that after the chop, she did an impromptu "second look" with her husband so he could see her in a new dress — and a new hairstyle.

"Our grand entrance at our reception was also so much more exciting because I got to come in looking like a whole new bride. I got so many comments from guests that they loved the change," she added.

Elkins said she doesn’t regret the haircut, and it ended up being a nice switch up on her big day.

Olivia Lopez, a 27-year-old labor and delivery nurse from Edmond, Oklahoma, had also cut her hair mid-wedding day.

"We allocated 45 minutes for the haircut, but it actually only ended up taking 30 minutes," Lopez told Fox News Digital via email.

Lopez said that while guests were being served dinner, she and her husband had a one-on-one meal in a space where her hairstylist could complete her wedding day chop.

"I do not regret my decision at all! It was so fun to do, and my husband has always told me since then that he loved my short hair," she wrote in her email.

Lopez recommends that brides ensure they utilize time well in order to plan a wedding day haircut.

Jennifer Barefield, a 30-year-old insurance industry worker from Southeast Texas, got married in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in November 2023.

She told Fox News Digital that she had been thinking about cutting her hair for months but finally made the decision to do so during her wedding reception outfit change.

"My hairstylist was also a friend, so every 30 minutes starting at 8:00 a.m., he would ask me, ‘Are we cutting it or what?’" Barefield said.

She added, "Needless to say, Paige DeSorbo was my inspiration from the beginning and five espresso martinis were my motivation."

Barefield said her husband was so taken aback by her second wedding dress reveal that he didn’t even notice her new haircut.

"He was in complete shock since I just had 18 inches [of] more hair about 20 minutes prior," she said.

Barefield said she did "everything I possibly could to speed up my hair growth specifically for the wedding."

"As soon as the ceremony was over, a chop was what I wanted and needed!" she wrote in an email to Fox News Digital.

When asked if she recommends the haircut trend to other brides, Barefield said, "Hair grows back, so have fun with it!"